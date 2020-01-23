Young Enterprise to hold Trade Show in Shrewsbury

Young Enterprise teams will be in the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury on Saturday selling their products to shoppers and impressing the judges with their business expertise.

Team Retuned with former Mayor of Shrewsbury Councillor Peter Nutting and YE board member Holly Edwards

David Graham, Area Manager for Young Enterprise Shropshire, said: “It’s a lot of work for everyone involved – the volunteers, the business advisers, the teachers, the staff at the centre – and of course the students – but it’s always worth it to see the enthusiasm and determination to succeed shown by our young people.”

Young Enterprise Local Volunteer Board members and volunteers will all be on hand to talk about the programme.

Many local businesses sponsor the spectacular awards evening which is being held in May and the trade fairs are a good opportunity to see what’s involved and offer support in many different ways.

The Young Enterprise Company Programme supports teams of students in participating schools. Students have a limited amount of time to develop their commercial skills into viable businesses that are judged against national criteria. As well as producing business plans and providing financial information, each team has to attend a ‘Dragon’s Den’ type interview and deliver a four minute presentation to judges, competing for local and national awards.

Trade stands will be open to the public between 9am and 4pm on Saturday.

