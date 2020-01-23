Telford International Centre secures five-year contract with the British Cheerleading Association

Telford International Centre has announced that the British Cheerleading Association (BCA) has decided to hold its prestigious “All-Star Nationals” event at the venue for the next five years.

Telford International Centre

Having first held an event in Telford over 15 years ago, the team at the BCA was already familiar with facilities on offer at the TIC, but as part of a review of its ongoing needs did nonetheless consider alternative venues before opting to stay at Telford. David Veal, speaking on behalf of the BCA, comments:

“As our events and needs grow and develop, it was only prudent to consider what we needed a venue to provide to us. We did, therefore, consider other sites across the Midlands but, simply, Telford remained the best option for us.

“The team at the International Centre offers the complete package, including its first-class AV service through Stagecraft. Added to this, the standard of service provided by the management team both before and after our events is second to none.”

The All-Star Nationals takes place over two days in April and attracts competitors and spectators from all over the UK. Teams can compete in dance, stunt or cheerleading categories and a wide range of abilities from novice through to champion level take part.

Alison Griffin, Managing Director for Telford International Centre, adds:

“The Telford International Centre has nurtured the relationship with David and the rest of the BCA team for many years so to secure their All-Star Nationals for the coming five years is great news for the entire team here.

“We’re proud of the unique mix of facilities and services that we offer at the International Centre and when coupled with our location and all that Telford and the wider area offers to those visiting, it’s clear why we’re so often chosen as a long-term partner for event organisers.”

David concludes by commenting further on how the facilities offered by the TIC particularly suit their needs:

“Whilst our All-Star Nationals event requires plenty of space for both competitors and spectators, the fact that the TIC also offers smaller rooms works well as it allows us to offer individual teams their own space.

“Telford’s central location and good transport connections, along with the wide selection of nearby hotels and other attractions, has also been a key consideration when we’re attracting attendees from all over the UK. As our portfolio of events further grows and develops, we’d certainly consider Telford as a venue.”

