5.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, January 24, 2020
Home Business

Telford International Centre secures five-year contract with the British Cheerleading Association

By Shropshire Live Business

Telford International Centre has announced that the British Cheerleading Association (BCA) has decided to hold its prestigious “All-Star Nationals” event at the venue for the next five years.

Telford International Centre
Telford International Centre

Having first held an event in Telford over 15 years ago, the team at the BCA was already familiar with facilities on offer at the TIC, but as part of a review of its ongoing needs did nonetheless consider alternative venues before opting to stay at Telford.   David Veal, speaking on behalf of the BCA, comments:

“As our events and needs grow and develop, it was only prudent to consider what we needed a venue to provide to us.  We did, therefore, consider other sites across the Midlands but, simply, Telford remained the best option for us.

“The team at the International Centre offers the complete package, including its first-class AV service through Stagecraft.  Added to this, the standard of service provided by the management team both before and after our events is second to none.”

The All-Star Nationals takes place over two days in April and attracts competitors and spectators from all over the UK.  Teams can compete in dance, stunt or cheerleading categories and a wide range of abilities from novice through to champion level take part.

Alison Griffin, Managing Director for Telford International Centre, adds:

“The Telford International Centre has nurtured the relationship with David and the rest of the BCA team for many years so to secure their All-Star Nationals for the coming five years is great news for the entire team here.

“We’re proud of the unique mix of facilities and services that we offer at the International Centre and when coupled with our location and all that Telford and the wider area offers to those visiting, it’s clear why we’re so often chosen as a long-term partner for event organisers.”

David concludes by commenting further on how the facilities offered by the TIC particularly suit their needs:

“Whilst our All-Star Nationals event requires plenty of space for both competitors and spectators, the fact that the TIC also offers smaller rooms works well as it allows us to offer individual teams their own space.

“Telford’s central location and good transport connections, along with the wide selection of nearby hotels and other attractions, has also been a key consideration when we’re attracting attendees from all over the UK.  As our portfolio of events further grows and develops, we’d certainly consider Telford as a venue.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Wellington welcomed three judges as part of this year’s Great British High Street competition

Wellington just misses out on Great British High Street Award

Wellington has just missed out on a prestigious national title for its regeneration efforts - but being considered for the top accolade is still a massive boost for the town.
Read Article

Fire at former public house in Doseley started deliberately

A fire at the former Cheshire Cheese public house in Doseley has been confirmed as being started deliberately.
Read Article

Road maintenance worker suffers multiple injuries in collision on A458

A road maintenance worker has suffered multiple injuries following a collision on the A458 Much Wenlock to Bridgnorth road.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The victorious Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club ladies team line up with the premier league shield, Emily Hay, Katy Thomson, captain Cheryl Evans, Samara Pateman and Kayleigh Hughes

Shrewsbury teams crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions

Two Shrewsbury teams have been crowned Tennis Shropshire Summer Premier League champions.
Read Article
shrewsbury-town-badge-generic

Leon Clarke continues to be linked with Shrewsbury Town

Veteran striker Leon Clarke continues to be linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town, with a loan deal the most likely option.
Read Article
Back from left Katie Rushton, Jenny Cotham, Rachel Fowler from Strategic Leisure, Hannah Young, umpire Lissa (COR) Davis (COR). Front, Rach Chesters, Louise Pugh

New Women and Girls cricket competition to be launched in Shropshire

A new prestigious cricket competition for Women and Girls is being launched in Shropshire for 2020.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Adam Cunningham, CEO of Muller Holdings in Cleobury Mortimer and the new Chairman of MAN

Shropshire boss is the new Chairman of MAN as group marks £75m sales milestone

An industrial collective is celebrating a major milestone in its history by appointing a Shropshire-based Chairman to lead it over the next twelve months.
Read Article
Ryan Bickham receiving a Certificate of Recognition for being a mentor

Shropshire Youth Support Trust seeks business mentors

Local charity Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) is seeking mentors and coaches to help support young businesses across Shropshire.
Read Article
Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre secures five-year contract with the British Cheerleading Association

Telford International Centre has announced that the British Cheerleading Association has decided to hold its prestigious “All-Star Nationals” event at the venue for the next five years.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival to celebrate its tenth anniversary

Sunday 26 April will see Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s popular Bike4Life Ride Out and Festival event celebrate its tenth anniversary.
Read Article
Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Paul Kirkbright, deputy provost of University Centre Shrewsbury and Shrewsbury BID director, with the festival programme

DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival programme launch

The programme for this year’s DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 has been unveiled detailing everything which can be experienced during the 10-day event.
Read Article

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers to star in thriller classic at Theatre Severn

Samantha Womack and Tom Chambers will star in a brand-new production of the classic thriller, Dial M for Murder at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this June.
Read Article
Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Head chef of The Old Vicarage Gavin Allen (centre) and his team

Shropshire hotel backs the full English breakfast despite poll showing its decline

The full English breakfast has been backed by a Shropshire hotel and brasserie despite a recent poll suggesting the fry-up could be on its way out.
Read Article
Salopian Brewery has collected 9 awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery collects nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA

Salopian Brewery is celebrating after collecting nine awards from the West Midlands Branch of CAMRA.
Read Article
Adam Purnell, also known as The Shropshire Lad

Shropshire chef to appear on brand new television series

A Shropshire chef is due to appear on a brand new television show next week.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
broken clouds
5.5 ° C
7.2 °
3.9 °
100 %
1.5kmh
55 %
Fri
8 °
Sat
6 °
Sun
9 °
Mon
5 °
Tue
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP