Shropshire Youth Support Trust seeks business mentors

Local charity Shropshire Youth Support Trust (SYST) is seeking mentors and coaches to help support young businesses across Shropshire.

Ryan Bickham receiving a Certificate of Recognition for being a mentor

Richard Nuttall Chief Executive of SYST said: “We rely on the support of local business mentors who provide their time, expertise and knowledge to support young businesses to expand across Shropshire.”

Since the charity’s launch in September 2016, they have provided advice and support to over 833 individuals via 1-to-1 meetings, workshops, clinics and group training sessions. Through the charities work they have created 196 jobs.

The charity is now looking for further mentors across Shropshire to assist more young businesses.

Richard Nuttall said: “As we look to the future if anyone has a few hours available that they can use to support local businesses to get started then we would appreciate any assistance they are willing to provide.”

The charity also provides subsidised business space at venues across Shropshire to support young disadvantaged people to create a job for themselves and expand their business

The charity has recently recognised a number of mentors for their contributions.

Ryan Bickham solicitor at PCB Solicitors in Shropshire said: “I have been a mentor for around 2 years; it is a really rewarding experience. The young businesses often have exciting new ideas and it is great to support them and see them grow.

“I would recommend being a mentor to anyone that has business experience and is willing to engage with their local community”.

Anyone willing to support the SYST as a mentor should contact them at their Telford office on 01952 299214 or by email to hello@systbusiness.co.uk

