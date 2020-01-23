Shropshire law graduate top of the class

A secretary with Shropshire law firm Lanyon Bowdler has graduated with a First Class Degree and the highest overall mark in her class.

Jemma Jones

Jemma Jones wants to focus her law career on personal injury and is now taking her Legal Practice Course part-time, alongside her work at Lanyon Bowdler, which will help her qualify as a solicitor.

She graduated from the University of Gloucestershire with 75.83% and was awarded the HCR Prize as best overall law graduate.

She said: “I attended the university to study my LLB and joined Lanyon Bowdler as soon as I had finished my degree in June. I had an interest in personal injury before I joined the company, having been in the department on work experience and having worked on a personal injury case as pro-bono work while still at university.

“I graduated with a First Class Degree and the highest overall mark in the law school, which is why I was awarded the HCR Prize as best overall law graduate.

“I am extremely proud of what I have accomplished in my degree and it is really lovely to have that recognised because it was a lot of hard work.

“I am currently a secretary at Lanyon Bowdler working for one of the partners in the personal injury department, which is providing me with invaluable experience for my future career. I am also studying my Legal Practice course part-time to enable me to qualify as a solicitor.”

Neil Lorimer, head of Lanyon Bowdler’s personal injury department, said: “Congratulations to Jemma on finishing top of her class and coming away from university with First Class Honours.

“She has worked extremely hard to attain this very high standard and is now making progress towards fulfilling her dream of becoming a solicitor.

“Jemma knows what she wants and has set her sights on the personal injury aspect of law.

“It can often be a harrowing time for clients pursuing their cases through the legal process but it can be extremely rewarding for a legal team knowing they have achieved the best result for their client in difficult circumstances.”

