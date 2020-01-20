Local marketing firm ‘kickstarts’ university funding

Giving back to the community is something that Shropshire marketing firm, Codebreak, firmly supports. Their latest project was the design and build of a free website for local charity, Caitlin’s Kickstart Award.

Codebreak Digital Account Executive, Fergus McKeown and Co-founder, Joel Stone

This charity was founded in 2001 by Linda Hurcombe in memory of her daughter, Caitlin.

Caitlin Hurcombe was incredibly gifted, showing talent in both academia, where she completed work experience at a law firm in London, and in the Arts. Caitlin excelled in her Performing Arts A-Level at Ludlow Sixth Form College and planned to continue her study of The Arts at Manchester University.

Unfortunately, Caitlin died in 1988 and never got to follow her university dreams.

Linda Hurcombe set up Caitlin’s Kickstart Award to provide financial assistance to students from Ludlow College, who wish to further their education but may not be able to without financial support.

A recipient is chosen every year, through submitting a creative letter about their life, to receive £1,000 from Caitlin’s charity. The award is made possible by the generous donations of the public. Without donations, the charity would not be able to help young people further their education.

Caitlin’s Kickstart Award was received by Co-founder of Codebreak, Joel Stone, back in 2005, which enabled him to go to university to study Graphic Design.

Mr Stone said: “I was over the moon when I won the award. It meant I could purchase an Apple Mac ready for university and start on an even keel with the other students. I have always remembered that, which is why we were only to happy to help Linda.”

As Codebreak’s way of saying thank you for the endless opportunities provided by Caitlin’s Kickstart Award, they have built them a brand new website, making donations easier than ever.

Ms Hurcombe said: “I am so grateful to the Codebreak team for the new website. I love it! It works brilliantly on a mobile. Please do check it out!”

If you would like to donate to Caitlin’s Kickstart Award, visit www.caitlinskickstartaward.org.uk

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...