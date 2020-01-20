Local Diversity Expert named in Business Book Awards 2020 shortlist

A Shropshire businesswoman has started the year with another accolade when her best-selling book ‘Closing the Gap – 5 Steps to Creating an Inclusive Culture’ was named as one of only six books to be shortlisted for the Business Book Awards (BBA) 2020 in the ‘Exceptional Book that Promotes Diversity’ category.

Teresa Boughey has been shortlisted for a Business Book Award

Teresa Boughey, founder and CEO of Jungle HR and Inclusion247, was revealed as a finalist for her first book on Wednesday 15th January at the prestigious BBA shortlist party in the company of many impressive and established authors.

‘Closing the Gap’, released in February 2019, provides business leaders, directors and HR professionals with clear and effective guidance and a comprehensive structure for any business to wholly transform their inclusivity in a sustainable way.

The foundation of Teresa’s book is her tribe5 Diversity & Inclusion ™ methodology which shows the importance of a five step process including evaluating their progress to date and demonstrating how to embed inclusive practices into all future strategies. Teresa clearly demonstrates how an inclusive workplace culture can be achieved and why establishing a feeling of belonging is critical to its success.

On reaching the shortlist Teresa said; “I am delighted to have my book Closing the Gap named in the shortlist for the Business Book Awards 2020 and I am proud to share the stage with some other fantastic authors. This achievement, and the inclusion of a whole category dedicated to books on diversity, provides an invaluable platform to share this important message. I hope that this will implore business people to not only read these books, but take action to fundamentally embrace inclusivity and change their own workplace cultures for the better.”

Despite this being Teresa’s first book, ‘Closing the Gap’ quickly achieved Amazon bestseller status reaching the top in categories including HR and Personnel Management, Business and Finance Reference (Kindle Store) and Human Resource Management, overtaking fellow esteemed authors such as Simon Sinek, Patrick Lencioni and Sir John Whitmore. Clearly demonstrating its appeal to high-level business professionals across the spectrum.

