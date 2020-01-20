Expert help on hand to start your own business

A special full-day workshop to help anyone thinking of starting their own business is being held in Shrewsbury next month.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

The Marches Growth Hub Shropshire New Year – New Venture event will feature a series of leading experts giving vital tips and insight into how to successfully get a new concern off the ground.

Growth Hub manager Emma Chapman said the February 6 event would be essential for anyone who was considering taking the leap into running their own business.

“Small businesses help the economy grow and as a Shropshire based start-up your chances of success are high. As a county we have one of the most successful start up rates in the UK” she said.

“But as well as being exciting, starting a new business can be a daunting prospect too, with so many things to consider.

“That’s why we have brought together a fantastic team of experts to cover every aspect of launching a start-up and help you take your first steps to a bright and successful future.”

Specialists passing on their knowledge include Sally Themans, of Good2Great, business consultant Chris Gough, business growth expert Matthew Woodhead, accountants Whittingham Riddell LLP and social media guru Hollie Whittles.

Growth Hub officer Anna Sadler said the event would run from 9.15am to 4.15pm at the University Centre Shrewsbury on 6 February and feature expert advice on:

Starting a business successfully.

Choosing the right business structure.

Creating a business model, mission and vision.

Understanding cashflow and funding a start-up.

Marketing and market research.

There would also be an opportunity for networking.

To register and for more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/new-year-new-venture-are-you-ready-to-start-your-own-business-tickets-84900486641

