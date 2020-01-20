Business networking group to hear about future plans of Shropshire charity

A business networking group will be hearing about future plans for a Shropshire charity when the new chief executive gives a presentation at a meeting this month.

The Business Bridge Networking Group will be hosted by the Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust (IGMT) at the Furnace Kitchen in Coalbrookdale on Wednesday, January 22 between 8.30 and 10am.

Guests will hear the latest news about the trust’s ongoing £1m fundraising campaign and the guest speaker will be the trust’s newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer Nick Ralls.

The Business Bridge Networking Group was set up to bring businesses and individuals together to raise the profile of the trust’s Fund for the Future campaign, network and find out more about the work of the trust and its museums.

Fund for the Future is IGMT’s ongoing campaign to raise £1m and any figure raised by the trust by next year’s deadline will be match-funded up to a maximum £1m by the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised from people playing the National Lottery.

The trust is raising money in several ways, including a recently launched monthly lottery, its 1,000 Builders campaign aimed at businesses, other groups and organisations, and through fundraising events. People can also donate money individually to Fund for the Future.

Adam Siviter, IGMT fundraising manager, said: “This will be our first networking meeting of 2020 and we are looking forward to welcoming guests to an event which will be offering something a little different.

“Our Business Bridge networking events were very popular throughout last year with local and regional businesses, providing a great opportunity to meet, network and make new business connections.

“Our guest speaker will be Nick Ralls who will talk about his heritage management career and the exciting future plans for the trust. It will be the ideal event to launch our Business Bridge meetings for 2020.”

The meeting gets underway at 8.30am with networking and breakfast before the presentation by Mr Ralls an hour later. Ticket sales from the event will help to fund the trust’s ongoing heritage conservation and education programmes at its museums and across the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

