Wellington networking event planned

The latest in a series of networking events in Wellington is planned for later this month.

Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays

The meetings are being organised by Love Wellington, a campaign launched last year to promote the town with a range of initiatives.

More than 100 different businesses have attended the three evenings held so far, with a large turnout also expected for the next one on January 28, to be hosted by Barclays, in Church Street, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

“This is our fourth event and we are expecting it to be very successful as people are finding the opportunity to network very productive,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“Companies who attend range from large national chains to pubs and restaurants, market stall owners and sole traders.

“All businesses – large or small – from in and around the town are most welcome.

“It is a great chance to hear about Wellington’s regeneration programme and generally support the town.”

Helen Stones, Barclays business manager, added: “The last networking event was hosted by one of the newest businesses in town, Q Financial Services, and this time it’s one of the oldest.

“Barclays is backing small and medium sized businesses and we are confident about investing for growth – our appetite to lend is there – but we know from experience that business confidence and financial stability are vital to give them the confidence to invest.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event and are keen to support the ongoing revival of the town. Like all high street retailers, Barclays understands the challenges facing business and the need to adapt and stay relevant.

“I will also be joined by newly-appointed Barclays branch manager, Leah Wilkinson, who together with our staff, is looking forward to meeting new local contacts.”

Drinks and nibbles will be provided by Sofood of Telford and anyone interested in attending should email Helen Stones at helen.stones@barclays.com or call 07775 546385 to book a place.

