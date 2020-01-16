7.3 C
Shropshire
Thursday, January 16, 2020
Home Business

Wellington networking event planned

By Shropshire Live Business

The latest in a series of networking events in Wellington is planned for later this month.

Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays
Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays

The meetings are being organised by Love Wellington, a campaign launched last year to promote the town with a range of initiatives.

More than 100 different businesses have attended the three evenings held so far, with a large turnout also expected for the next one on January 28, to be hosted by Barclays, in Church Street, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

“This is our fourth event and we are expecting it to be very successful as people are finding the opportunity to network very productive,” said Sally Themans of Love Wellington.

“Companies who attend range from large national chains to pubs and restaurants, market stall owners and sole traders.

“All businesses – large or small – from in and around the town are most welcome.

“It is a great chance to hear about Wellington’s regeneration programme and generally support the town.”

Helen Stones, Barclays business manager, added: “The last networking event was hosted by one of the newest businesses in town, Q Financial Services, and this time it’s one of the oldest.

“Barclays is backing small and medium sized businesses and we are confident about investing for growth – our appetite to lend is there – but we know from experience that business confidence and financial stability are vital to give them the confidence to invest.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the event and are keen to support the ongoing revival of the town. Like all high street retailers, Barclays understands the challenges facing business and the need to adapt and stay relevant.

“I will also be joined by newly-appointed Barclays branch manager, Leah Wilkinson, who together with our staff, is looking forward to meeting new local contacts.”

Drinks and nibbles will be provided by Sofood of Telford and anyone interested in attending should email Helen Stones at helen.stones@barclays.com or call 07775 546385 to book a place.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Inquiry into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust looking at 900 cases

An independent inquiry into maternity care failings at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust is investigating around 900 cases.
Read Article
The collision happened on the A5 at the Shotatton Crossroads. Photo: Google Street View

Delays for motorists following collision on A5 at Shotatton Crossroads

Motorists faced delays on the A5 through Shottaton crossroads this morning following a two vehicle collision.
Read Article

Arrests made following altercation in Shrewsbury

Police have arrested two men in Shrewsbury following an altercation.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Striker Lenell John-Lewis leaves Shrewsbury Town

Lenell John-Lewis has left Shrewsbury Town after the club opted not to renew his expired contract.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town secure a dream tie against six-time European Champions Liverpool as they dump Championship opposition out of the cup.
Read Article
Coaches and players line up at Shropshire's Emerging Player Programme at Shrewsbury School, back from left: Alexei Kervezee, Dave Nock, Josh Darley, Joe Smallman, Ben Lees, Niall McAdam, Gregor Beardsmore, Adithya Manigandan, Dominic Zaza, Ian Roe, Ed Ashlin; front: Will Stanford-Davis, Harry Darley, Luke Thornton, Thomas Dix, Tom Griffin, Vivian John

Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme is a hit with promising cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Emerging Player Programme has been hailed a great success after 14 promising players were invited to attend the close season coaching programme.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices - from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.
Read Article
Helen Stones and Leah Wilkinson of Barclays

Wellington networking event planned

The latest in a series of networking events in Wellington is planned for later this month.
Read Article
Between them Pedro Lagos, Clara Lagos, Lucy Capener and David Shakespeare have provided 125 years’ service

Party planned for long-serving staff members at Shropshire hotel

A Shropshire hotel is planning a party in honour of four long serving members of staff who have provided 125 years of service between them.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
7.3 ° C
8.3 °
6.1 °
87 %
5.7kmh
75 %
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
Sun
5 °
Mon
6 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP