Oswestry coffee company celebrates local contract

One of the region’s longest established coffee suppliers, Oswestry-based Bridge Coffee, has teamed up with a local business to help keep staff and visitors refreshed.

The new £7.7 million headquarters of Aico in Oswestry

Bridge Coffee has won the contract to supply hot and cold drinks machines to the new £7.7 million headquarters of Aico in Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

Aico, a market leader in domestic fire and carbon monoxide detection, has taken delivery of multiple hot drinks machines for the staffroom and breakout areas together with several water coolers.

Bridge Coffee will also carry out regular servicing and maintenance on the machines as well as supplying ongoing ingredients at the new Aico headquarters which opened at the end of last year.

Mark Derham, owner of Bridge Coffee and also chairman of Oswestry Chamber of Commerce, said it was a significant contract for a small independent company.

“The Aico development is a real statement of their support and faith in Oswestry. It’s fantastic that we were able to secure the contract and are very much looking forward to working with the team at Aico,” he said.

