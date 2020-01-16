Growth in demand for commercial property services at law firm

A Shropshire law firm has expanded its commercial property team as demand grows across all of its offices – from Oswestry and Telford to Ludlow and beyond.

Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors

Clarissa Pritchard is the latest commercial property specialist to join Lanyon Bowdler Solicitors, based at the firm’s head office in Shrewsbury.

Clarissa joins the firm from a global multinational law firm in Birmingham where she acted for some national housebuilders, assisting with negotiating and completing conditional and unconditional contracts, option agreements, and other real estate and infrastructure matters.

Praveen Chaudhari, head of commercial property at Lanyon Bowdler, said 2019 had been an exceptionally busy year, and demand looked set to continue throughout 2020.

“We saw increased levels of activity across all of our offices during last year,” he said. “And with more certainty in the political landscape, it’s likely that businesses will have greater confidence to push ahead with expansion plans during this year.

“Every office has been busy – Shrewsbury, Telford, Oswestry, Ludlow, North Wales and into Herefordshire – the commercial property market is doing well.

“We have worked on numerous new housing developments across Shropshire and Herefordshire. Agricultural property has also been very strong, and we have been assisting with a lot of landlord and tenant legal work.

“It’s likely that we will be looking to recruit across all offices during 2020 to keep up with demand, which just shows how active the property market has been.”

Clarissa Pritchard, who is a bilingual Welsh speaker, said she was enjoying working in Shropshire.

She said: “I trained in Shropshire before moving to Birmingham, so it’s great to be back working here.

“Shropshire is home to a really interesting range of businesses of all shapes and sizes, and I am looking forward to helping them grow and succeed by assisting with their legal requirements.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...