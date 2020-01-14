Telford International Centre makes new appointments

Telford International Centre (TIC), has announced the appointment of two new sales managers, Jade Lawley and Katherine White, as well as a new event manager, Zoe Wyatt.

Formerly an events manager at TIC, Jade Lawley’s move to sales is a valuable addition to the team. Already familiar with the venue, Jade is expertly placed to use her technical knowledge to showcase the functionality of Telford International Centre to clients. She comments:

“My new role at TIC is truly exciting. Being part of such a talented operational team for several years has allowed me to learn and grow as an event professional, which will in turn, allow me to build relationships with future clients. I’m delighted to be given a fresh challenge but also to remain at TIC – a place I’m really passionate about.”

Also joining the sales team is Katherine White, following her move from a Midlands-based hotel chain. Katherine has gained several years’ worth of experience within a sales environment and has worked with a vast array of clients to accommodate their conferencing and hospitality needs. She comments:

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to join TIC. Having already built a strong background in sales, this move has allowed me to further develop my skill-set in a new environment and a new part of the industry. Telford International Centre is a fabulous space for events and I’m looking forward to helping clients discover what we have to offer.”

TIC’s third appointment is event manager Zoe Wyatt. Already familiar with the venue, Zoe previously worked within the fast-paced food & beverage team before going on to gain event management experience and develop her knowledge of the events industry further afield. Returning to the business in her new role, Zoe comments:

“It’s a wonderful opportunity coming back to TIC. I’m grateful for the experience that I’ve gained elsewhere and for the fresh perspectives I now have from working in a different environment, but I’m now looking forward to this role and being part of a team and venue that is going from strength to strength.”

With the current financial year (to March-end 2020) already promising to be one of TIC’s most successful trading years to date, the venue is looking to the future from a strong and positive position. Alison Griffin, Managing Director at TIC, comments:

“We have a clear aim to be a stand-out venue, in a stand out location with stand-out service. This level of ambition demands the very best and most inspiring staff in command of their roles and responsibilities. It’s great to welcome Jade, Katherine and Zoe to their new positions with a primary focus to serve our clients, prospective clients and all guests of our venue well”.

