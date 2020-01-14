11.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Home Business

Network Telecom announced as STEM mentors for the second year in a row

By Shropshire Live Business

Network Telecom, Shropshire’s business telecoms and IT provider has announced that it will be returning as STEM mentors for the 2020 STEM Challenge.

Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge, STEM mentors
Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge, STEM mentors

STEM ambassadors Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge from the Telford-based business communications provider will be mentoring a team of Year 8s from The Grove School in Market Drayton. The team will be competing against schools from across Shropshire to design and build a product, using the elements of STEM, that has a positive impact on people’s emotional wellbeing and/or mental health.

Following a win at last year’s STEM challenge in the category for the Best Operating Model, the Network Telecom team is excited to be part of the challenge for the second consecutive year.

Becky Homersley, one of Network Telecom’s STEM Ambassadors, commented “Jake and I are really looking forward to taking part in the 2020 STEM Challenge. It’s important for us, as a leading technology company, to encourage local children to look at potential careers in the STEM subjects, something that’s growing within Shropshire. As individuals, and as a company, we utilise the STEM subjects, science, technology, engineering and maths, on a daily basis so we are excited to offer our expertise to our STEM team.”

“The challenge this year, focusing on creating a product to assist with mental health, is a really exciting subject and we can’t wait to get started!”

The STEM challenge will be judged at an awards day taking place on the 3rd of July at the Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology where Network Telecom and its STEM team will demonstrate the product it has created in a bid to win one of the eight awards up for grabs.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Local policing team makes more than 30 arrests in first week of January

A policing team set up to focus on local priorities has arrested more than 30 people across Shropshire in the first week of January.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Casualty cut free from car following collision near Whitchurch

A casualty was cut free from a vehicle following a collision near Whitchurch this morning.
Read Article
Wellington welcomed three judges as part of this year’s Great British High Street competition

Wellington hopeful of Great British High Street title

Excitement is building in Wellington which is aiming to pick up a prestigious national accolade for its regeneration work.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaches and players line up at Shropshire's Emerging Player Programme at Shrewsbury School, back from left: Alexei Kervezee, Dave Nock, Josh Darley, Joe Smallman, Ben Lees, Niall McAdam, Gregor Beardsmore, Adithya Manigandan, Dominic Zaza, Ian Roe, Ed Ashlin; front: Will Stanford-Davis, Harry Darley, Luke Thornton, Thomas Dix, Tom Griffin, Vivian John

Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme is a hit with promising cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Emerging Player Programme has been hailed a great success after 14 promising players were invited to attend the close season coaching programme.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City meet again on Tuesday evening to contest a replay and fight for the chance to play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Read Article
Players celebrate with Brandon Whistle. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers whistle up shoot out win

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Basingstoke Bison on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge, STEM mentors

Network Telecom announced as STEM mentors for the second year in a row

Network Telecom, Shropshire’s business telecoms and IT provider has announced that it will be returning as STEM mentors for the 2020 STEM Challenge.
Read Article
Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Sales Director

FBC Manby Bowdler bolsters property team

FBC Manby Bowdler has increased its Telford-based property team by a further eight employees having acquired a long-established firm of Licensed Conveyancers.
Read Article
Jade Lawley, Zoe Wyatt and Katherine White have joined the team at Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre makes new appointments

Telford International Centre has announced the appointment of two new sales managers, Jade Lawley and Katherine White, as well as a new event manager
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle rain
11.2 ° C
13.3 °
8.9 °
87 %
11.3kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP