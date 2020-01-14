Network Telecom announced as STEM mentors for the second year in a row

Network Telecom, Shropshire’s business telecoms and IT provider has announced that it will be returning as STEM mentors for the 2020 STEM Challenge.

Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge, STEM mentors

STEM ambassadors Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge from the Telford-based business communications provider will be mentoring a team of Year 8s from The Grove School in Market Drayton. The team will be competing against schools from across Shropshire to design and build a product, using the elements of STEM, that has a positive impact on people’s emotional wellbeing and/or mental health.

Following a win at last year’s STEM challenge in the category for the Best Operating Model, the Network Telecom team is excited to be part of the challenge for the second consecutive year.

Becky Homersley, one of Network Telecom’s STEM Ambassadors, commented “Jake and I are really looking forward to taking part in the 2020 STEM Challenge. It’s important for us, as a leading technology company, to encourage local children to look at potential careers in the STEM subjects, something that’s growing within Shropshire. As individuals, and as a company, we utilise the STEM subjects, science, technology, engineering and maths, on a daily basis so we are excited to offer our expertise to our STEM team.”

“The challenge this year, focusing on creating a product to assist with mental health, is a really exciting subject and we can’t wait to get started!”

The STEM challenge will be judged at an awards day taking place on the 3rd of July at the Marches Centre of Manufacturing and Technology where Network Telecom and its STEM team will demonstrate the product it has created in a bid to win one of the eight awards up for grabs.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...