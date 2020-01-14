Market Drayton opticians to donate collected glasses to Vision Aid Overseas

A Market Drayton opticians have collected 475 pairs of second-hand glasses and raised £420.00 for Vision Aid Overseas by donating £10 per each pair of new glasses sold during November 2019.

Zoe Witham Dispensing Optician at Mincher Lockett & Co.

Mincher Lockett & Co. Opticians are long term members of Vision Aid Overseas and have been collecting disused glasses to recycle and donate for several years for a Christmas gift.

Practice co-owner & optometrist, Sam Davé said: “We are extremely pleased with how many pairs of eyewear we have collected for Vision Aid Overseas in November 2019 by the good and generous people of Market Drayton.

“Vision Aid Overseas who help some of the poorest people see more clearly. They also support developing countries who struggle to offer adequate eye care due to lack of training or resource. They regularly fund teams of Optometrists and Ophthalmologists to provide eye examinations and prescribe glasses in remote, rural and poor communities. With 1.1billion worldwide struggling to see properly, at Mincher Lockett & Co. Opticians Market Drayton, we like to do our part in supporting those who are less fortunate.”

Vision Aid Over Seas was founded in 1985 and have been helping some of the world’s poorest people see clearly for 30 years. Their vision is that no one lives in poverty because of poor eyesight and no one lives with poor eyesight because of poverty. Their mission is to enable people living in poverty to access affordable glasses and eyecare.

