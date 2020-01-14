11.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Home Business

FBC Manby Bowdler bolsters property team

By Shropshire Live Business

FBC Manby Bowdler has increased its Telford-based property team by a further eight employees having acquired a long-established firm of Licensed Conveyancers in nearby Wellington.

Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Sales Director
Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Sales Director

The acquisition, which came into effect on January 2, covers both residential and commercial property.

Gallaghers has served clients across the Wellington, Telford and Newport markets for over 15 years, under the leadership of industry veteran, David Gallagher who has been a Licensed Conveyancer for over 40 years.  Since 2012, he has led the business alongside Adam Opperman, a solicitor with 20 years’ experience.

Commenting on the decision to sell the business to FBC Manby Bowdler, David said: “For 15 years, we’ve worked hard to build up a successful firm centred on providing great service to our clients.

“When making the decision to join forces with another team, this commitment to first class service was vital and we knew that FBC Manby Bowdler also prides themselves on delivering stellar service.”

Speaking on behalf of FBC Manby Bowdler, Neil Lloyd added: “The reputation that David has built in the local area is nothing short of excellent and we’re pleased that he’s bringing his team to join us in Telford.”

Becoming part of a larger firm will afford benefits both to the team at Gallaghers and its existing client base.  David concludes: “This is a fantastic move all-round.  For our staff, they’ll benefit from greater learning and development opportunities, whilst our clients will now have access to a greater range of services.

“Further, the investment that FBC Manby Bowdler has made in its systems and processes, will mean we’re able to help many more clients with their commercial and residential property moves.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Local policing team makes more than 30 arrests in first week of January

A policing team set up to focus on local priorities has arrested more than 30 people across Shropshire in the first week of January.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Casualty cut free from car following collision near Whitchurch

A casualty was cut free from a vehicle following a collision near Whitchurch this morning.
Read Article
Wellington welcomed three judges as part of this year’s Great British High Street competition

Wellington hopeful of Great British High Street title

Excitement is building in Wellington which is aiming to pick up a prestigious national accolade for its regeneration work.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaches and players line up at Shropshire's Emerging Player Programme at Shrewsbury School, back from left: Alexei Kervezee, Dave Nock, Josh Darley, Joe Smallman, Ben Lees, Niall McAdam, Gregor Beardsmore, Adithya Manigandan, Dominic Zaza, Ian Roe, Ed Ashlin; front: Will Stanford-Davis, Harry Darley, Luke Thornton, Thomas Dix, Tom Griffin, Vivian John

Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme is a hit with promising cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Emerging Player Programme has been hailed a great success after 14 promising players were invited to attend the close season coaching programme.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City meet again on Tuesday evening to contest a replay and fight for the chance to play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Read Article
Players celebrate with Brandon Whistle. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers whistle up shoot out win

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Basingstoke Bison on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge, STEM mentors

Network Telecom announced as STEM mentors for the second year in a row

Network Telecom, Shropshire’s business telecoms and IT provider has announced that it will be returning as STEM mentors for the 2020 STEM Challenge.
Read Article
Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Sales Director

FBC Manby Bowdler bolsters property team

FBC Manby Bowdler has increased its Telford-based property team by a further eight employees having acquired a long-established firm of Licensed Conveyancers.
Read Article
Jade Lawley, Zoe Wyatt and Katherine White have joined the team at Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre makes new appointments

Telford International Centre has announced the appointment of two new sales managers, Jade Lawley and Katherine White, as well as a new event manager
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle rain
11.2 ° C
13.3 °
8.9 °
87 %
11.3kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP