FBC Manby Bowdler bolsters property team

FBC Manby Bowdler has increased its Telford-based property team by a further eight employees having acquired a long-established firm of Licensed Conveyancers in nearby Wellington.

Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Sales Director

The acquisition, which came into effect on January 2, covers both residential and commercial property.

Gallaghers has served clients across the Wellington, Telford and Newport markets for over 15 years, under the leadership of industry veteran, David Gallagher who has been a Licensed Conveyancer for over 40 years. Since 2012, he has led the business alongside Adam Opperman, a solicitor with 20 years’ experience.

Commenting on the decision to sell the business to FBC Manby Bowdler, David said: “For 15 years, we’ve worked hard to build up a successful firm centred on providing great service to our clients.

“When making the decision to join forces with another team, this commitment to first class service was vital and we knew that FBC Manby Bowdler also prides themselves on delivering stellar service.”

Speaking on behalf of FBC Manby Bowdler, Neil Lloyd added: “The reputation that David has built in the local area is nothing short of excellent and we’re pleased that he’s bringing his team to join us in Telford.”

Becoming part of a larger firm will afford benefits both to the team at Gallaghers and its existing client base. David concludes: “This is a fantastic move all-round. For our staff, they’ll benefit from greater learning and development opportunities, whilst our clients will now have access to a greater range of services.

“Further, the investment that FBC Manby Bowdler has made in its systems and processes, will mean we’re able to help many more clients with their commercial and residential property moves.”

