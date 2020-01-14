Family law specialist joins Aaron & Partners

Aaron & Partners has strengthened its family law team with the appointment of Neil Hobden, one of the Midland’s top family law specialists.

Neil Hobden, newly appointed family law specialist at Aaron and Partners

With more than 30 years’ experience, Neil is highly regarded within the industry. He is one of just a few family lawyers outside London listed in the prestigious ‘Citywealth’ directory, which helps high worth individuals select the best team to look after their family finances.

Neil advises on all aspects of family law but has particular expertise in dealing with complex and high value cases, helping clients to manage the financial issues that arise on relationship breakdown. He is known for his pragmatic and common sense approach.

“The experience I have gained over the past 30 years has provided me with invaluable knowledge on the issues that come with relationship difficulties and how these might best be resolved.” said Neil.

“Family law presents a unique set of challenges and I pride myself on helping each client reach the right outcome for them and the wider family within a time frame that works for them.

“It is vital individuals receive a first-class service, with the advice and its delivery tailored to their needs. I have known the Aaron & Partners team for many years, and I am delighted to join a firm renowned for providing top quality expertise in a uniformly excellent and timely manner.”

Neil has been listed as a leading family lawyer in the Legal 500 and Chambers directories, two coveted industry guides, for the best part of 20 years, having been praised for his ‘exceptional knowledge’ and ‘proactive nature’.

Richard Barge, Partner and Head of Family Law at Aaron & Partners, said: “Neil’s appointment is a significant one for Aaron & Partners and is a real statement of intent. It demonstrates our commitment to offer our clients the very highest levels of skill and expertise in family law matters.

“There’s no doubt Neil’s joining will strengthen our family team. He has a reputation regionally and nationally for delivering great outcomes and providing the highest level of service to clients. I have no doubt he’ll be a great addition to our family team.”

Neil will be based in the firm’s Shrewsbury office, where he will continue to provide a bespoke, premium, service for clients from across the country and overseas as well as Shropshire.

