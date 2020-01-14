11.2 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
Home Business

Big hearted travel boss opens new store and makes fundraising pledge

By Shropshire Live Business

The manager of a new travel store in Shrewsbury who has made a difference to the life of a 12-year-old boy with autism has launched a fundraising drive in support of the youngster’s school.

Daniel O'Leary chats to Hays Travel’s Sarah Franklin, Suzie Aston and Steve Payne at the official opening of the new store
Daniel O’Leary chats to Hays Travel’s Sarah Franklin, Suzie Aston and Steve Payne at the official opening of the new store

Steve Payne, who runs the new Hays Travel store in Shrewsbury, has nominated the Friends of Severndale Academy as the shop’s charity partner for the next year after striking up a special friendship with the family of Daniel O’Leary.

The fundraising drive was launched by Daniel and his parents, Nick and Lorna, as well as Shrewsbury Mayor Phil Gillam, during the store’s official opening.

The store on Pride Hill, next door to H Samuel and Boots Opticians, has created six new jobs and includes a Bureau de Change. It is part of Hays Travel North West and has been opened following a £70,000 refurbishment.

Steve, 53, who has worked in the travel industry for more than 30 years, met Daniel when his parents booked the family’s first holiday abroad to Euro Disney in Paris while he was working at the former Thomas Cook store in the town last year.

Daniel, who was diagnosed with autism as a three-year-old, was involved in every aspect of the booking process from choosing the hotel to planning the park visits and developed such a strong friendship with Steve, he enjoys nothing better than popping in to say hello during his regular Saturday trips into town.

Familiarity and routine are essential to Daniel’s emotional wellbeing and ability to cope with his condition and Steve is delighted to play a small part in that reassurance.

Steve, who lives in Shrewsbury, said: “I’m delighted to support Daniel and his family as well as the wider school.

“If you haven’t had any direct experience with a charity, it’s difficult to know who or what to support. We thought of Severndale straight away, thanks to that relationship with Daniel and his family.

“Any amount of money we can raise is amazing for them. It’s lovely to be involved in local fundraising and supporting the local community, especially as we open the new Hays Travel store which is really exciting.

“Daniel enjoys his routine on a Saturday, coming into town and going into shops. It’s really lovely to be part of that routine. It’s lovely for me to have struck up such a friendship with him and his family.”

Severndale Academy in Shrewsbury provides specialist education for up to 400 young people aged from two-and-a-half to 19 with a range of disabilities including moderate, severe, complex and profound learning difficulties, young people with autism, complex medical conditions and physical and mobility difficulties as well as behavioural difficulties arising from different conditions.

Daniel was diagnosed with autism after being referred to the Child Development Centre for a 6-week assessment.

His parents, Nick and pupil support assistant Lorna, who live in Shrewsbury, visited their GP after becoming concerned Daniel was not meeting some of his developmental milestones.

“There was some delay in his speech and we also noticed certain aspects of his behaviour. He would be fixated on an object, for example. He would have a car or train and would be playing with it and looking at the wheels all the time,” explained Nick, 51, who works as a trainer and assessor with engineering apprentices.

“There was no real imaginative play and he wasn’t speaking. We took him to a pre-school with other two-year-olds and they were speaking.

“We were lucky he was referred so young so they had everything in place for him. It’s all about early intervention with autism.”

When Daniel was initially diagnosed, his parents were warned he probably would remain non-verbal. However he is now able to have full conversations and is growing in confidence socially, which is why it is so important for his mum and dad to involve him in social activities like booking a holiday.

“We went into the travel agents and my wife decided to let Daniel choose the hotel and it’s all gone from there. We built a relationship up,” said Nick.

“He has the confidence now to go into the shop to speak to Steve. Now, every time we go into town, he wants to go in and see Steve. They are great and the whole team is very good.

“The thing about it all is choice. Daniel could choose his hotel and communicate his choice to Steve. It’s a bit of independence for him and keeps him social. Steve’s his new best friend. I don’t know how many other children with autism they get in there but he is absolutely professional. 

“Sometimes, it can be difficult as people don’t know how to deal with autism and some get embarrassed. We take Daniel to a lot of places and some people cannot cope with it. They don’t understand his condition. Steve was so relaxed. To him he was just another customer who needed his advice and help.”

Nick is now treasurer and vice chair of the Friends of Severndale Academy and is one of around 12 parents and family members who fundraise for the school every year, as well as an army of helpers.

“We have charity status and we raise funds for the school. Last year, we raised in excess of £20,000 for a specially adapted mini bus. We have just raised £13,000 for a wheelchair swing,” said Nick.

“We do your good old fashioned summer and Christmas fairs and we get a lot of donations from various companies and individuals, but our main fundraising is through our charity golf day at Shrewsbury Golf Club which raises £10,000-£11,000.

“Daniel is an only child. This is our normal. Everything has to be planned. The school has been a big help. The staff are amazing but it is hard work. They are very understanding and patient. They deserve help which is why I joined the Friends of Severndale community to put something back into the school.”

Shrewsbury Mayor Phil Gillam congratulated the new Hays Travel team for supporting the school and helping the local community.

“I’m delighted to be invited here to help launch the new store and this fantastic fundraising initiative,” he said.

“It is wonderful to hear how welcoming and reassuring the team are around Daniel and how much this fundraising will benefit the children at his school. I wish everybody the best of success for this amazing cause and the best of success with the new store which is very smart and inviting inside.

“I have had a very warm welcome from the team here.”

In addition to equipment, the Friends of Severndale Academy also raise funds for the leavers’ ball and other activities like trips to the Christmas pantomime and ice skating.

“The charity also enables parents and new parents to become part of the community and understand they are not alone which is a big part of our work.”

Steve, Hays Travel Manager, added: “Fundraising is a big part of Hays Travel’s ethos. We will raise as much as we possibly can and have a charity walk and a raffle planned, among other things.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

News

News

Local policing team makes more than 30 arrests in first week of January

A policing team set up to focus on local priorities has arrested more than 30 people across Shropshire in the first week of January.
Read Article
Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Casualty cut free from car following collision near Whitchurch

A casualty was cut free from a vehicle following a collision near Whitchurch this morning.
Read Article
Wellington welcomed three judges as part of this year’s Great British High Street competition

Wellington hopeful of Great British High Street title

Excitement is building in Wellington which is aiming to pick up a prestigious national accolade for its regeneration work.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Coaches and players line up at Shropshire's Emerging Player Programme at Shrewsbury School, back from left: Alexei Kervezee, Dave Nock, Josh Darley, Joe Smallman, Ben Lees, Niall McAdam, Gregor Beardsmore, Adithya Manigandan, Dominic Zaza, Ian Roe, Ed Ashlin; front: Will Stanford-Davis, Harry Darley, Luke Thornton, Thomas Dix, Tom Griffin, Vivian John

Shropshire’s Emerging Player Programme is a hit with promising cricketers

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s Emerging Player Programme has been hailed a great success after 14 promising players were invited to attend the close season coaching programme.
Read Article

FA Cup Replay Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town and Bristol City meet again on Tuesday evening to contest a replay and fight for the chance to play against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.
Read Article
Players celebrate with Brandon Whistle. Photo: Steve Brodie

Tigers whistle up shoot out win

Hexagon Telford Tigers faced off against Basingstoke Bison on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Becky Homersley and Jake Trubridge, STEM mentors

Network Telecom announced as STEM mentors for the second year in a row

Network Telecom, Shropshire’s business telecoms and IT provider has announced that it will be returning as STEM mentors for the 2020 STEM Challenge.
Read Article
Neil Lloyd, FBC Manby Bowdler’s Sales Director

FBC Manby Bowdler bolsters property team

FBC Manby Bowdler has increased its Telford-based property team by a further eight employees having acquired a long-established firm of Licensed Conveyancers.
Read Article
Jade Lawley, Zoe Wyatt and Katherine White have joined the team at Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre makes new appointments

Telford International Centre has announced the appointment of two new sales managers, Jade Lawley and Katherine White, as well as a new event manager
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Jamie Edwards, CEO at Shrewsbury Town in the Community

Shrewsbury Town in the Community to launch ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’

Shrewsbury Town in the Community are launching ‘Challenge Yourself 2020!’
Read Article
Eddie has become the youngest scholar to be awarded the Georgia Williams Trust Scuba Diving Scholarship which he has now completed at just 10 years old

Telford schoolboy making ‘bubbles’ with charity scholarship

A Telford schoolboy is making ‘bubbles’ in the world of Scuba Diving after becoming the youngest person to be awarded a Junior Open water scuba Diving scholarship from a local charity.
Read Article

Quiz night to raise funds for Shropshire charity

A top prize of a night at the Hilton Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf awaits the winner of the star raffle prize at a quiz night being held to raise funds for a Shropshire charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records. Photo: Pamela Raith Photography

Record-breaking success for Shrewsbury pantomime

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn has confirmed that this year’s production of Aladdin has broken all previous Box Office records.
Read Article

Jack and the Beanstalk a giant success for The Place Telford

This season’s pantomime at The Place Telford, Jack and the Beanstalk, has been its most profitable and successful yet.
Read Article
A film programme explores the diverse experiences of older LGBTQ folk from an array of backgrounds and cultures

LGBT+ History Festival to take place in venues across Shropshire

The fifth LGBT+ History Festival takes place in venues around Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin from 26 January to 5 March.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Weather

Shropshire
light intensity drizzle rain
11.2 ° C
13.3 °
8.9 °
87 %
11.3kmh
75 %
Tue
10 °
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2020 Shropshire Live LLP