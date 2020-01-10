Nexus Electrics signs up to add a spark to DragonADC

Nexus Electrics a local, family run electrical contractor based in Oswestry have signed up to support local Football Academy & Development Centre, DragonADC.

Ian Hodgkiss, Director at Nexus Electrics with Head of Centre Nick Popyk and young players

Dragon ADC are a football development centre based out of Oswestry School, where they provide professional coaching to kids from 6-16.

Nexus offers electrical installations, planned maintenance, testing and inspection, security cameras and systems or fire alarms for local residents and businesses. They also specialise in electric vehicle charging solutions and are approved by the office for low vehicle emissions (OLEV) which means they can help their customers secure grants for EV charging installations of up to £500.

Ian Hodgkiss, Director at Nexus Electrics says “I’m delighted to be able to support Dragon Advanced Development Centre. I particularly admire the #playthedragonway ethos. Nick and the team are committed to player and personal development that promotes partnership between centre, player and parents. It’s this partnership approach that aligns so well with our business outlook.”

Head of Centre Nick Popyk says ‘”As a not-for-profit centre, we are always on the lookout for support. However what is important to us is finding companies who have similar values to ourselves. We pride ourselves on the family, community feeling around the centre and with Ian and the Nexus team we know we have a partner with the same principles.”

Nick goes on to say “We’d like to thank Nexus Electrics for their support and look forward to them playing a part in the future development of the centre”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...