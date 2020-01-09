Reech welcome new Business Development Manager

Reech Media has welcomed a new Business Development Manager to the team, announcing the appointment of Daniel Williamson in the role.

Daniel Williamson, Business Development Manager at Reech

Having joined in January 2020, Daniel is responsible for generating new business and managing relationships with our business partners, ensuring that strategic marketing starts from the very beginning of our long-running relationship with clients.

Daniel has worked in the web, digital and marketing sectors for well over a decade, both in the public and private sectors. This wealth of knowledge and experience is a great asset to our team, and he will help us to expand our amazing portfolio and to forge key relationships.

Daniel Williamson comments on his new role:

“Having worked in not just the marketing sector, but also in web and digital, taking on the role of Business Development Manager is not only a new and exciting challenge, but also means I am able to use previous experiences and knowledge of the industries to create long-lasting relationships with our clients.

I am looking forward to working with this amazing team and creating new opportunities for Reech to expand even further.”

Daniel will be working closely with our MD, Rob Hughes, and Marketing Manager, Jon Gidney, to generate new business opportunities for the business within Shropshire and throughout the UK.

Rob Hughes comments on the expansion of the management team:

“The last 12 months has been a very successful time for Reech, where we have generated a lot of new business enquiries and clients.

“Due to this success and our plans to grow the business further, I felt it was the right time to appoint a full-time Business Development Manager for the first time that can support us with dealing with new enquires and preparing quotations for potential new clients. “

