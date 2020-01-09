Major summit will help businesses boost sustainability

A major summit to help businesses drive down their energy use and boost sustainability is being held in Shropshire later this month.

Emma Chapman, Marches Growth Hub Shropshire manager

The Sustainability in Business Summit is being staged at the Marches Centre for Manufacturing & Technology in Bridgnorth on January 29.

The full-day event will include a number of expert speakers, round table discussions, networking opportunities and an exhibition as well as the chance to hear from companies which have successfully adopted energy-efficiency measures.

It is being staged by the Meres and Mosses Business Environment Network (MMBEN) in partnership with the Marches Growth Hub, Shropshire Chamber of Commerce and the Business Energy Efficiency Programme (BEEP).

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, said the summit would provide essential advice, help and support for any business which wanted to reduce its energy use, become more sustainable and meet the environmental challenges of the future.

“Corporate entities account for two-thirds of global energy consumption so a reduction in energy usage by businesses is vital to reducing emissions, saving money and sustaining business operations.

“The adoption of renewables is increasingly attractive and we’ll discuss the pros, cons and the realities of energy usage within your business. The summit will provide a chance to learn and network in a relaxed environment.”

Gareth Lay, MMBEN Chair said, “We all know that reducing energy consumption is essential for the future of the planet, but it can also help businesses to lower costs and improve their competitiveness. It is a real win-win and we want to show as many businesses as possible just how they can benefit.”

Experts speakers at the event – which gets under way from 8.30am – include John Vidal, the former Environment Editor at the Guardian, Dr Julieanna Powell-Turner, Research Director at CREST@UCS and Anna Bright, Chief Executive of Sustainability West Midlands.

The event will also include the presentation of the Marches Blue Business awards, recognising those leading the way in protecting local water resources, lunch and a tour of the Marches Centre for Manufacturing & Technology.

Booking in advance is essential at https://www.meresandmossesben.co.uk/events/sustainability/

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...