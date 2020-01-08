Shrewsbury jeweller continues sponsorship of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Jeweller T.H. Baker is continuing its sponsorship of the Home and Craft Marquee at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Sara Hartley, Will Newhill (Manager of TH Baker Shrewsbury Branch) and Briony Cooper (SHS Chairman of Members & Sponsors committee)

Preparations are already well underway for the 2020 show, the 133rd, which will be taking place on August 14th and 15th following another hugely successful event this year.

Andrew Cross, chairman of Shropshire Horticultural Society, said the continued sponsorship was excellent news for the show and that other sponsorship opportunities are still available for next year’s event.

“The show runs for just two days a year, but people probably don’t realise just how much work goes into making it a success,” he said.

“The cycle never ends, and we are already thinking about the following year’s show even before the current one finishes – it’s a major logistical exercise which requires a lot of planning from a dedicated but small team of people.

“Sponsorship is a major part of all sorts of events these days and we are delighted to announce T.H. Baker, who are based on Pride Hill in the heart of Shrewsbury, will once again sponsor the Home and Craft Marquee at next year’s show.

“It’s really good news having a local business working alongside us helping to produce a successful show, which is one of the major attractions on the calendar of flower shows up and down the country each year.

“It’s fitting that Shrewsbury Flower Show, a real jewel in the crown of Shrewsbury, as well as national horticultural events, should be teaming up with a highly respected jeweller such as T.H. Baker.

“Another important link is longevity, T.H. Baker has been in business for 130 years which makes them nearly as old as us! It’s amazing to think we have both been stalwarts of the local community for that length of time.

“We are always pleased to hear from anyone who would like to support the show through sponsorship and would be happy to talk to anyone who feels they could help out in this way.”

