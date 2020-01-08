Hencote Estate sponsors The Shrewsbury Club

Shropshire vineyard Hencote Estate has become the latest sponsor of The Shrewsbury Club.

Respective marketing managers for The Shrewsbury Club and Hencote Estate, Jon Gidney and James Tomlinson

Hencote marketing manager James Tomlinson said: “This is a great partnership for us and we are very excited to be associated with such a fantastic health and fitness club.

“As part of the association, our wine is now available in the bar and restaurant to serve their members and guests.”

Hencote is promoting their venue and wine members club with branding on the lift doors at The Shrewsbury Club which is located by their reception area.

Shrewsbury Club marketing manager Jon Gidney said: “Hencote is such an amazing family-run destination which is local to us and we are delighted to start working together.

“We are now serving Hencote wine at The Shrewsbury Club which has already received positive feedback.

“We are looking forward to holding wine tasting events and vineyard tours at Hencote for our members and staff throughout the year.”

The winery and vineyard have been producing its own wine since 2017 and recently won a bronze medal for their Evolution sparkling wine at the International Wine Challenge.

