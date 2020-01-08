Attractive investment opportunity sold at Ludlow Business Park

A modern semi-detached industrial unit at Ludlow Business Park has been sold to a private investor.

Unit O, Coder Road, Ludlow is currently let to Coder Tyres Limited on a six-year lease

Offers in the region of £220,000 had been invited for the long leasehold interest, subject to and with the benefit of the existing tenancy at Unit O, Coder Road.

The premises are currently let to Coder Tyres Limited on a six-year lease at a rent of £16,000 per annum exclusive.

Extending in total to approximately 2,927 sq ft, the accommodation features a warehouse, reception office, kitchenette, toilet facilities, a loading/service yard area, with on-site parking

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts on behalf of Townson Estates Plc said: “The property occupies a convenient location on the Ludlow Business Park on the outskirts of the town centre. It’s also close to the A49 Shrewsbury to Hereford trunk road.

“It’s a modern unit with integral office area and staff facilities while internally the property provides an open plan workshop/warehouse facility, with an eaves height of approximately 20 ft, with roller shutter loading door to the front.

“It stimulated a good level of interest as an attractive investment opportunity.”

