Hometyre sign up to Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s 1,000 Builders campaign

By Shropshire Live Business

A national mobile tyre fitting company which was founded in Shropshire almost 20 years ago, is the latest firm to get behind a £1m fundraising campaign in the county.

Andy Lawrence, of Hometyre, with Adam Siviter, of Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust
Hometyre, which has provided tyre services across the county since 2003, has signed up to Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s (IGMT) 1,000 Builders campaign – part of the ongoing programme to secure funding to preserve the area’s heritage.

The 1,000 Builders Campaign is calling on businesses, groups and other organisations to pledge £1,000, as part of IGMT’s Fund for the Future which is aimed at raising £1m by a 2021 deadline.

The £1m target needs to be raised to take advantage of full match funding in the form of a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund through money raised by people playing the National Lottery. The money will be used to secure the heritage and buildings of Coalbrookdale for future generations.

A number of ‘Builders’ have already thrown their weight behind the campaign, with Hometyre the latest to sign up at the Dinner by Moonlight event held at Enginuity before Christmas.

‘Builders’ have their company name etched in an iron plaque and laid in the grounds of Enginuity in Coalbrookdale and the next plaque laying ceremony will be held early this year. The plaques will be forged by Bridgnorth company Grainger and Worrall.

Hometyre’s plaque will join those of fellow ‘builders’ Worshipful Company of Carpenters, Group Manufacturing Association, Earl of Plymouth Estates, Henshalls Insurance, IMI, Telford and Wrekin Housing Group and Grainger and Worrall laid at Enginuity as a permanent reminder of the contribution they made to the campaign.

Andy Lawrence, Managing Director of Hometyre, said: “Adam spoke about the campaign at the recent fundraising dinner held in the shadow of the Museum of the Moon exhibition.

“We often see imagery of our service vehicles operating near to iconic landmarks and buildings of historical value right across the UK and I recognised the importance of our local heritage. Signing up there and then was an easy decision!

“We are really proud to be able to help maintain Coalbrookdale home of Abraham Darby’s Old Furnace and the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.”

Adam Siviter, IGMT Fundraising Manager, said: “We are delighted to welcome Hometyre on board as our latest ‘builder’. It’s vitally important that we get as many firms and other groups involved in this campaign as the clock is ticking towards our deadline.

“We are extremely grateful to them for signing up as every pound we raise is going to be match-funded up to that magical £1m figure and we are obviously very keen to hit that target.”

To find out more about becoming one of the 1,000 builders visit contact Adam on fundraising.manager@ironbridge.org.uk

Shropshire Live Business
