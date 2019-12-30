Peakes Travel Elite celebrates successful year

Peakes Travel Elite has enjoyed another successful year in Shrewsbury.

The Peakes Travel Elite team in their shop

The independent travel agency began over thirty years ago on Frances Peakes’ farmhouse kitchen table. The business now has a distinguished base in period premises on Mardol, with a team of fourteen staff, all with different areas of expertise in the travel sector.

During 2019, Peakes have picked up a number of prestigious awards. They are the UK and Ireland’s current number one travel agency, awarded by industry bible the Travel Trade Gazette. In the last year they have also picked up Kuoni’s Luxury Agent of the Year award and co-owner, Claire Moore, has been named ‘Agent of the Year’ for touring and adventure travel at the ATAS Awards.

Claire Moore, who has worked at the business for twenty-four years, comments on their success in 2019, “It is with the support and loyalty of the local community that Peakes has been able to become an award-winning travel agency and treasured local business. We are so thrilled with the recognition we have received through our awards, and also through our dedicated customer family, who come back to book with us time and time again.

“At a time when there has been many negative news stories surrounding other travel agents and holiday providers, we feeling humbled to have this amazing support behind us.”

The Peakes Travel Elite team expanded this year with the addition of four new members of staff. The business welcomed Laura Malone, Sue Jones, Torr Walker and Alison Booth to the business.

When asked what holiday trends Claire predicts for 2020, she commented, “We are seeing a big trend towards touring and adventure travel. People don’t just want to lie on a sun lounger for a week, they want to explore the world, absorb the culture, expand their experiences and come home with lots of incredible tales and photos to share.

“We are also seeing more multi-generational holiday bookings that include the whole family. A big group trip takes a lot of planning, and that is definitely something we can help with!

“There are some amazing offers coming up in January 2020. My advice would be to not delay in booking your next trip – take advantage of these great deals whilst they are still available!”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...