New £3million fund available to help young people realise their potential

More than £3million is available across the Marches for projects which help young people overcome barriers to education and work.

Mandy Thorn

The European Social Fund is making the cash available for programmes in Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin which help people aged 15-24 who are not in education, employment or training (NEET) or who are at risk of becoming NEET to realise their potential.

Stephanie Jones, Marches ESF Technical Assistance Officer, said more than £728,000 was available from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership’s ESF allocation in Herefordshire and £2.3m for projects in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

A series of workshops have been organised across the Marches area for organisations interested in applying for the money.

The application process closes on February 12 with the workshops being held at the start of the new year.

“The workshops will provide an opportunity for stakeholders and potential applicants to find out more about the open call, ask questions and to network with other organisations who may be interested in applying,” Stephanie said.

“We would urge anyone interested in applying for a share of this funding to register to attend their nearest workshop as soon as possible.”

The workshops are:

Telford and Wrekin: 10am, Tuesday 7 January at the Marches Growth Hub Telford, Telford Innovation Campus, Business & Technology Centre, Shifnal Road, Priorslee, Telford TF2 9NN. Click here to register.

Shropshire: 10am, Wednesday 8h January at the University Centre Shrewsbury, Guildhall, Frankwell Quay, Shrewsbury SY3 8HQ. To register click here.

Marches LEP chair Mandy Thorn MBE said the funding would help ensure that as many people as possible were able to find work or get the education and training they needed to help them enter the workplace.

“We want to ensure that the economic success being built across the Marches is shared by everybody and that all our young people are given the help they need to make the most of their potential.”

For further information about the open call or workshops please contact stephanie.jones@Herefordshire.gov.uk

