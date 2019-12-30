Aico spreads some Christmas cheer

Aico staff have gotten into the Christmas spirit by volunteering in the local community.

On Wednesday 11 December, volunteers from Aico along with staff from The Movement Centre joined Santa on his sleigh visiting the residents of Oswestry. Every year throughout December, the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club organise for Santa and his sleigh to tour the local area, playing Christmas music and spreading festive cheer. The volunteers from Aico and The Movement Centre followed Santa on his route, collecting a fantastic £374 to support local groups affiliated with the Rotary Club.

In keeping with the spirit of giving, Aico volunteers collaborated with staff from local dentist Practice Plan and the Oswestry and Borders Foodbank to pack hampers of food for those in need. Together, they packed an incredible 197 hampers of nutritrionally balanced food, which will be available to those who need it this Christmas and New Year.

Both of these local charities carry out fantastic work for the local community, the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club is comprised of residents of the local area that strive to give back to the community by supporting local groups and businesses through volunteering and fundraising.

The Oswestry and Borders Foodbank is a project that began in 2011 with the aim of preventing hunger in our local area, those in need can be referred to the Foodbank for a hamper of food to ensure that even in crisis, people do not go hungry.

