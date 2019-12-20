Sparkling success for ProClean

It’s been a monumental year for Shropshire-based ProClean which is celebrating a series of sparkling new contract wins.

Proclean’s Tom Smale, Michelle Williams, Tom Sykes, Paul Tench from JT Hughes; and Grant Thomas

The automotive care firm, which provides in-house valeting and car detailing to dealerships across the county and beyond, has cleaned up in 2019 after securing seven new deals in just five weeks.

The growth has seen ProClean’s team grow almost a third in the last few months.

Boss Tom Skyes said the numerous deals represent how hard the team has worked over the last 12 months.

“This time last year we were celebrating our first dealership partner, so to now have nine onboard is just fantastic,” he said.

“It’s been a really busy time for us all but the hard work has paid off and we’re absolutely thrilled with the huge growth we’ve achieved in such a short space of time.”

ProClean has signed deals with five JT Hughes dealerships, including the three in Shrewsbury and two in Telford, as well as Mercedes in Shrewsbury and Ford Furrows in Oswestry.

“We’re proud to be working with a range of well-respected names within the automotive space and are excited to be able to offer our extensive services to their customers,” said Tom.

The firm, which deals with over 1,000 cars each week, was established by the entrepreneur in 2017, following his sale of Rockford IT to SysGroup for £3.9 million in 2017.

The team specialise in bodywork, valeting, detailing and ceramic coating and has a loyal customer base across Shropshire.

Paul Tench, Group Sales Director at JT Hughes Shrewsbury, said: “We always strive to offer our customers the very best experience possible and are really pleased to be working with them at our Shrewsbury and Telford branches.

“ProClean are known for their exceptionally high standards in valeting and detailing services and we have seen this dramatically increase our customer satisfaction since joining forces with them earlier this year. We are excited to continue to make this a very successful partnership.”

