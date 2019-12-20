Paralegal advocate adds expertise to busy Prison Law and Mental Health teams

The busy Prison Law and Mental Health teams at law firm, GHP Legal, has strengthened its expertise with the appointment of a paralegal advocate with a long time interest in human rights.

Rhona Scullion joined the multi-disciplinary practice, which serves a client base stretching across more than ten counties in North-west England and North Wales, in November 2019.

After graduating from the University of St Andrews in English and Modern History, Rhona was based in Hong Kong, Peru and the US for a number of years, working variously as an English teacher, journalist and copywriter before deciding to make a career change into law.

She studied the Graduate Diploma in Law at Nottingham Law School, graduating top of her class with a distinction grade in 2016. The following year she passed her Bar Professional Training Course, also at Nottingham Law School.

Rhona’s interest and expertise in human rights began after she completed the Bar Course and was awarded the Peter Duffy Human Rights Scholarship that enabled her to go and work at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg, France, for three months.

After returning to the UK in 2017 Rhona worked as a prison law adviser with a specialist Nottingham law firm where she gained a thorough grounding in all aspects of prison law and represented clients across England and Wales.

Welcoming Rhona to GHP Legal, Natalie Roberts, partner and head of Mental Health at the firm, said: “GHP Legal has gained a reputation not just for its wide expertise in the areas of Prison Law and Mental Health, but for its acknowledgment of their close connection to one another. Our teams in these areas therefore often work hand in glove, so appointing staff who have experience in both areas is vital. Rhona’s background fits perfectly with this principle, so I am sure she will be a great asset within the department.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...