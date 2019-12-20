3.9 C
Shropshire
Saturday, December 21, 2019
Home Business

New Green energy grant scheme launched

By Shropshire Live Business

A new scheme has been launched to help businesses across the Marches meet the cost of switching to Green energy.

The Marches Renewable Energy Grant Scheme can help small and medium sized enterprises across Herefordshire, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin get a 50 per cent grant towards installing renewable energy sources.

Project manager Adrian Marshall said grants would be awarded only for new installations under the scheme, which is being managed by Herefordshire Council and supported by the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Mr Marshall said the scheme had been designed to be as straightforward as possible and covered a range of renewable technologies including wind power, solar energy, air-sourced heat pumps, ground-sourced energy supplies and biomass.

“This grant scheme offers a real opportunity for businesses across the region to switch to sustainable and renewable energy supplies by meeting half the cost of installing these new technologies on their premises.

“There is no maximum grant, but installations are expected to be in the range of 4 to 200kWp. Eligible applicants include statutory and non-statutory public funded organisations/bodies, Higher and Further Education institutions, voluntary community organisations, private sector companies and not-for-profit organisations.”

Gill Hamer, director of the Marches LEP, said the scheme would help the Marches meet its ambitions to increase the use of renewable and green energy sources. “This scheme offers real financial help to businesses across our region to plan for the future by making their energy supply as sustainable and efficient as possible,” she said.

The first grant award has already been made to Frank H. Dale Ltd of Leominster. The major structural steelwork fabricator received a 50% grant award for roof mounted solar panels to help reduce energy costs and the environmental footprint at the company’s new state of the art production facility in the town.

Director, Steven Dale, said: “Our business sector has extremely tight margins and therefore any gains that can be found like this are worth a lot both in competitiveness and help with investment. We see the fact that this particular investment also reduces our carbon footprint as a real positive.”

Councillor Trish Marsh, Herefordshire Council Cabinet member for Environment, Economy and Skills, said: “I am delighted that Herefordshire companies and organisations are able to benefit from the Marches Renewable Energy project which forms part of the council’s commitment to combatting climate change and working towards a zero carbon economy.”

The scheme, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, is now inviting expressions of interest from companies, who must be based within the Marches area.

If you would like your renewable energy installation to be considered for grant support from MarRe, you should complete the expression of interest form and return by email to delegatedgrants@herefordshire.gov.uk.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Solar panels on the roof of Shirehall

Shropshire Council commits to new Climate Change Strategy Framework

Shropshire Councillors have unanimously agreed a new Climate Change Strategy Framework setting a clear commitment and direction for the council and county as a whole.
Read Article

Mobile recovery unit helps alleviate impact of winter pressures on day surgery at PRH

A development of contemporary homes in Shrewsbury town centre that will breathe new life into one of the town’s major gateways has welcomed its first resident.
Read Article
Home manager Karen McPherson, resident Alice Moore, Telford & Wrekin Mayor Stephen Reynolds, (front) Ava Hayward and Noah Adams, both aged 6

Pupils spread festive cheer at Wellington residential home

School pupils have been spreading their festive cheer to residents at a Wellington care home.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Blackpool V Shrewsbury Town

Sam Ricketts will be hoping to maintain Shrewsbury Town’s renewed optimism when his side travels to Blackpool.
Read Article
Shrewsbury School pupil Will Cowper, centre, who designed the medal runners taking part in the Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10K will receive, with, left, Simon Macdonald, director of event organisers Ultimate Fitness Experience, and Peter Middleton, Deputy Head (co-curricular) at Shrewsbury School

Mercedes-Benz of Shrewsbury 10K runners to receive medal designed by Shrewsbury School pupil Will

Hundreds of runners who complete Shrewsbury's 10K challenge will receive a stunning bespoke medal designed by a pupil at Shrewsbury School.
Read Article
Students take part in a netball match

Shropshire schools showcase their sporting talents at The Marches Academy Trust Varsity

Students and staff from across The Marches Academy Trust came together on Tuesday 17th December 2019 for their annual Cross-Trust varsity competition.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Proclean's Tom Smale, Michelle Williams, Tom Sykes, Paul Tench from JT Hughes; and Grant Thomas

Sparkling success for ProClean

It’s been a monumental year for Shropshire-based ProClean which is celebrating a series of sparkling new contract wins.
Read Article
The new Craemer UK Ltd site. Photo: Craemer

Telford’s Land Deal and Growth Fund success

Telford & Wrekin Council’s unique Land Deal has been a massive success, delivering 21 commercial sites, 10 sites for residential development delivering 1,114 jobs.
Read Article
From left to right: David Vicary, Stuart Gillies, Victoria Handbury-Madin, all of The Movement Centre, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison, Aico, Angie Tomley, Alison Shields, Dave Williams, Polly Roberts, all of The Movement Centre, Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico

Aico surprises The Movement Centre with an early Christmas present

Giving back to the local community and showing support is the core of Corporate Social Responsibility and Aico in the Community are doing just this.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Luke Millington from Telford thanks everyone for their support

Luke smashes goal to fund care for more seriously ill children

A young lad who is leading a Christmas fundraising campaign for Hope House and Ty Gobaith Children’s Hospices is celebrating smashing his £50,000 goal.
Read Article
Attingham in Mist. Photo: National Trust / Sarah Cunningham

Jog Off Your Jumper returns to Attingham Park

‘Jog Off Your Jumper’ will once again be returning to a wintery Attingham Park, the National Trust property on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.
Read Article

CitySprint are recruiting van couriers in Telford for Christmas

CitySprint — the UK’s largest same day distribution company — is seeking to boost the number of van couriers in Telford.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Drew Schofield of Morris and Company, Paul Kirkbright of University Centre Shrewsbury, Robin Brooke-Smith, Shrewsbury School Archivist, and Annabel Warburg of Shrewsbury School

Shrewsbury Darwin Festival taking shape for February

Plans are well under way for the DarwIN Shrewsbury Festival in 2020 - which will include a rare chance to see some of Darwin’s original letters and books.
Read Article
Dom Joly

Dom Joly to visit Telford and Shrewsbury as part of UK tour

Writer, broadcaster and comedian Dom Joly, best known as the creator of Trigger Happy TV, is heading to Telford and Shrewsbury as part of his first UK theatre tour since 2011.
Read Article
Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Jennifer Burns from The Crown Inn serving customer Sid Heath

Shifnal pub celebrates first anniversary since being saved from closure

The Crown Inn at Shifnal has reported having a successful first year, with increased footfall and more pints being pulled than ever before.
Read Article
Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
3.9 ° C
4.4 °
3.3 °
93 %
3.6kmh
33 %
Sat
8 °
Sun
7 °
Mon
7 °
Tue
5 °
Wed
3 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP