More than 100 care vacancies filled after recruitment drive

More than 100 care vacancies have been filled in Shropshire after a recruitment drive was launched to help address the workforce gap created by an ageing population.

Positive Steps Shropshire Domiciliary Manager Elizabeth Casson and new employee My Dieu Jones (on left) who joined their Oswestry team during the campaign

Shropshire Partners in Care (SPiC) was successful in a bid for funding to run the Department of Health and Social Care campaign, Every Day is Different, in the county, with the goal of raising awareness of the shortage of care workers and encouraging prospective carers to apply for jobs in the industry. The initiative ran during October and November, and included a busy recruitment event at Telford Town Centre.

Nicky Jacques, Chief Officer at Shropshire Partners in Care, said: “It’s been a hugely successful campaign; we are delighted with the response. During the last two months we have seen 117 vacancies filled from representative organisations.

“There has also been a 22 per cent increase in applications from the two months prior to the recruitment drive being launched, and 28 per cent of providers have seen a rise in interest in careers in the care industry.

“Our ageing population is growing all the time and the issue of their care must be addressed as a matter of urgency. It is vitally important that we are able to recruit carers in sufficient numbers to meet this demand and this campaign has offered the ideal opportunity to raise awareness about the problems we face and the career opportunities available.”

Care providers have also shared feedback on the ways the campaign has helped to highlight the need for more carers, the roles available, and in turn, fill positions.

Louisa Vail, from Bethphage said: “It has raised the profile of adult social care; on a personal level when I have talked to people I have been able to give them a different perspective on the role of a support worker rather than the stereotypical role perceived in the public, which has generated interest in what we do.”

Jennifer Green, from Affinity Homecare added: “It has been brilliant for raising general awareness of the sector. Shropshire Partners in Care has done an amazing job of promoting the campaign and we are pleased to have been involved.”

