Aico surprises The Movement Centre with an early Christmas present

Giving back to the local community and showing support is the core of Corporate Social Responsibility and Aico in the Community are doing just this.

From left to right: David Vicary, Stuart Gillies, Victoria Handbury-Madin, all of The Movement Centre, Jane Pritchard, Community Liaison, Aico, Angie Tomley, Alison Shields, Dave Williams, Polly Roberts, all of The Movement Centre, Dave Jennings, Technical Advisor, Aico

The Movement Centre held their quarterly meeting at the new Aico headquarters, using the Centre of Excellence facilities, after which Aico had a little surprise for staff members and trustees of the charity.

Aico have been working with the staff at The Movement Centre throughout 2019, The Movement Centre is a charity that are dedicated to supporting children with movement disabilities and their families. Based in Oswestry, they have a specialist treatment centre where the clinical team deliver Targeted Training therapy. This evidence-based, specially developed therapy helps change the lives of children with movement disabilities by helping them gain independence and learn new skills.

The Movement Centre held one of their quarterly meetings in the breakout room which is designed for small meetings and networking events and is part of Aico’s Centre of Excellence. Following their meeting, staff of The Movement Centre were presented by Aico with a surprise donation of £5,000 in support of the wonderful work they carry out.

Victoria Handbury-Madin, Chief Executive of The Movement Centre said: “I just wanted to say thank you to Aico for the fantastic hospitality and for the wonderful donation. It really means a lot to us. Things have been very challenging this year for The Movement Centre, with the NHS cuts, so support like that of Aico’s really does make a huge difference. We all loved having a tour of the amazing building and we really appreciate the offer of using the facilities in the future. We really cannot thank Aico enough.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...