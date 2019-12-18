Shropshire law firm recognised for cyber security

A Shropshire law firm has been recognised for the security of its cyber systems for the second year running.

Martin-Kaye’s Office Manager Samantha Azzopardi-Tudor

Martin-Kaye Solicitors has once again been accredited with Cyber Essentials by Falanx Cyber Defence – a Government-backed scheme supported by the National Cyber Security Centre.

The initiative encourages companies and organisations to adopt good practice in the way they use technology, and it protects them against a whole range of the most common cyber-attacks.

Martin-Kaye’s Office Manager, Samantha Azzopardi-Tudor, said: “We’ve worked very hard to retain our accreditation and it’s very pleasing to have our status confirmed for the second year in a row.

“Our commitment to this scheme and the recognition we have received is a clear indication to our clients and employees that we are constantly working to prevent cyber-attacks and protecting their personal data.

“As part of the criteria, we are required to show we are committed to using a secure internet connection in our offices, and to ensure that all our devices and software are also secure.

“It requires us to control who has access to our data and services, and for us to protect our systems from viruses and other malware, as well as making sure all our devices and software are regularly updated.”

Mrs Azzopardi-Tudor said the accreditation meant that Martin-Kaye Solicitors would again be listed in the recognised Government directory of organisations who have been awarded Cyber Essentials status.

“With the rising risk of cyber-attacks and the threat of increasingly sophisticated cyber-crime, many companies are now choosing to work only with advisors and professional service providers who have been accredited.

“So anyone specifically looking to appoint a law firm that meets the very highest standards of cyber security will find us on the list. This recognition assures our clients that we take cyber security seriously, and that we’re continually updating our systems to protect their data at all times.”

Cyber Essentials protects companies and organisations against the most common attacks – and it’s particularly important as vulnerability to simple attacks can mark a company out as a target for more in-depth unwanted attention from cyber criminals.

