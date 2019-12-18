ReBOUND wins prestigious Lloyds Bank National Business Award

Telford-based ReBOUND, a technology business that specialises in managing returns on behalf of retailers, has won the prestigious Castle Corporate Finance Scale-Up Award at the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards 2019 for its exceptional growth.

The flagship national awards, held at Grosvenor House Hotel in London each year, honour the UK’s most creative and innovative businesses who set new standards of excellence within their industries.

ReBOUND was formed in 2014 to help ecommerce brands monitor, analyse and manage their returns, alongside harnessing data to get a clearer idea of why items were being sent back. The founding team of four has grown to 45 and now works with more than 500 global brands including; ASOS, Gymshark and Wiggle.

Judges recognised how ReBOUND helps retailers to learn about returns and put in place policies to maximise opportunities to improve efficiency, increase sales and improve profitability. ReBOUND has grown to twenty times the size of its closest competitor through organic growth and leveraging partnerships in new sectors.

ReBOUND’s platform manages more than 35 million transactions a year, providing their brand customers with a wealth of data and insight into how shopper returns behaviour is adapting. Since launch the business has focused on nurturing young, diverse talent and has a staff ratio of 50:50 women and men across the company.

Commenting on the award-winning achievement, Graham Best, CEO at ReBOUND said: “The Lloyds Bank National Business Awards have an excellent track record in recognising businesses which have delivered true innovation to their sectors and we’re delighted to be included in this list. Since launching we’ve followed a bold growth strategy, but we’ve also dedicated ourselves to educating the wider retail industry on the returns opportunity with research and events. We’ve only been able to lead this industry by changing the conversation first.”

The judges commented: “Returns is a big component of the customer experience and it needs to be seamless. ReBOUND’s innovative thinking and exceptional business acumen has created a new service that didn’t exist before. Congratulations to the whole team at ReBOUND for this well-deserved win.”

Judges in the category included; Victoria Ansell, Director at Castle Corporate Finance, John Cunningham, Founder at John PC Limited, Julie Devonshire, Director of the Entrepreneurship Institute at King’s College London and Stuart Stepney, Managing Director at Castle Corporate Finance.

Now in its 18th year, the Lloyds Bank National Business Awards is attended by 1,200 business leaders, entrepreneurs and politicians. The awards ceremony offers a unique opportunity to network, exchange ideas and celebrate with the UK’s top business leaders.

