Skoda rewards the Furrows of Oswestry team

Skoda specialists at a Shropshire motor dealership are celebrating after the brand named them as one of the top five retailers in the UK.

Tom Charles and Jonathan Williams celebrate at Furrows of Oswestry

The team from Furrows of Oswestry has received recognition for its customer service performance from the international manufacturer, in the first awards scheme of its kind that they’ve introduced.

Dealership Sales Manager, Daniel Edwards, said: “We received a certificate thanks to our performance in new car customer satisfaction in the third quarter of the sales year, and we’re just so incredibly proud. Only dealerships who finished in the top five in the country were eligible, so we are very lucky to have been awarded this accolade.

“Given that this is the first time that Skoda have ever run an awards scheme like this, we’ve set the bar extremely high for ourselves in the coming months – but we’re determined to maintain our exceptional standards and ensure that our customers are always impressed with the support we offer.”

Skoda said the certificates were presented to dealerships who delivered an excellent New Car Sales customer experience.

And the Furrows of Oswestry team’s success follows hot on the heels of more recognition for the dealership from Skoda. Sales Executive James Probert has become the third colleague to successfully complete his formal accreditation with the brand after an intense training programme.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have completed the training as it was a tough course, and I’m very proud to have achieved my formal qualification,” said James.

The five-day training course was held at the Volkswagen Group National Learning Centre in Milton Keynes, where James learned all about the Skoda brand and its values, and studied the Skoda sales process.

UK Skoda Director, Rod McLeod, said: “This is a highly-recognised qualification within Skoda UK, and the skills and behaviour recognised during James’ assessments demonstrate his great expertise and commitment to the Skoda brand.”

Daniel said: “We are all very proud of our accredited sales staff, and we’re committed to ensuring our customers receive the very best support whenever they visit us. Thanks to our latest recognition, customers can rest assured we’re delivering on our promises.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...