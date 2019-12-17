Grade II Listed Shrewsbury office building sold above asking price

An imposing detached Grade II Listed office building on the edge of Shrewsbury town centre has been sold for above the asking price.

Kingsland House is an imposing Grade II Listed office building

Offers in the region of £550,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for Kingsland House, 39 Abbey Foregate.

The building has been purchased by local investors.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “It’s a very attractive building in Abbey Foregate, which is fully let.

“We offered it as an investment opportunity and it stimulated a lot of interest before being sold for in excess of the asking price.”

Providing versatile accommodation arranged over four floors, including basement storage, the building extends in total to approximately 4,493 sq ft and benefits from on-site car parking.

Occupying a prominent roadside position in a popular area of Shrewsbury, it is currently let as four individual suites, generating a combined rental income of £30,780 each year.

Mr Shaw added: “The property benefits from a prominent position facing the original section of Abbey Foregate on the northern side of the historic Shrewsbury Abbey, next to the junction with Whitehall Street and Horsefair .

“It’s within a short walking distance of Shrewsbury town centre and close to the popular Abbey Lawn office development.

“It’s an imposing and extended Grade II Listed building and provides spacious and well-appointed accommodation over four floors.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...