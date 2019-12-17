Back to Uni… for Clear Marketing Director

Clear’s Digital Marketing Director, Peter Riches, has visited Harper Adams University to share his business expertise.

Clear’s Digital Marketing Director, Peter Riches with Andrew Black, a Chartered Surveyor and Senior Lecturer at Harper Adams University

Clear is a Shrewsbury-based digital marketing agency that’s been working with the University on its Grow Your Future project – a recruitment campaign encouraging students to start a career as a Rural Practice Chartered Surveyor.

Recruitment in today’s business environment is competitive – and this extends to universities too.

Harper Adams University is no exception, and as part of a two-year program, the challenge was more about communicating the benefits of becoming a Rural Practice Chartered Surveyor to a wider and more diverse audience.

There are only a handful of universities in the UK that can offer a pathway to this career, with Harper Adams being at the forefront of the discipline.

Clear won the contract to create a communications program targeting students pre-uni and at open day events. They developed the “Grow Your Future” brand to help showcase what career opportunities the degree can offer.

Grow Your Future is a student recruitment campaign promoting the career path of a Rural Practice Chartered Surveyor to a wider and more diverse audience. The campaign has been spearheaded by Andrew Black, a Chartered Surveyor and Senior Lecturer at Harper Adams University. It’s supported by Higher Horizons+, a collaborative network of Universities and Colleges throughout the Midlands and North West, who work together to engage and support schools with free outreach activities as part of the National Collaborative Outreach Programme (NCOP).

As part of our support, for the second year, Clear’s Digital Marketing Director, Peter Riches, was asked to present to a group of 50 students who are undertaking the final year of the Rural Enterprise and Land Management (REALM) course. The presentation was to help students present to a panel of role-play potential land and property investors. Peter demonstrated a wide range of presentation tips and reinforced the importance of preparation and research. Rather than the standard “Sell the benefits” approach, the presentation focussed on identifying the “pain” potential clients may have and offering a “pain solution” coupled with a long-term business partnership approach.

Andrew Black chaired the sessions and said:

“We have enjoyed a great working relationship with Peter and his team at Clear since we started the project in late 2017. I have never failed to be impressed by their attention to detail, creative abilities and willingness to come and speak to my students. The Grow Your Future project was launched officially in April 2019 and has received overwhelming industry support from the biggest names in the industry, including the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and the NFU.”

