New home for Red Recruitment Solutions

Christmas has come early for the team at Red Recruitment Solutions, as the team relocates to a newer, larger and more suitable location.

Red Recruitment Solutions will be based from Suite C1 Haughmond View, Shrewsbury Business Park

Offering modern top of the range facilities, easy accessibility and allowing further expansion opportunity for the company they have decided to relocate to the thriving and expanding Shrewsbury Business Park.

Known as ‘Shropshire’s premier office destination’ the area is currently undergoing lots of development attracting new businesses to the area so the timing couldn’t be better.

Director, Rob Griffiths said, “With the new year approaching we have decided after 16 years in a listed building with a variety of limitations to move to a location which will satisfy our future objectives and clients better into the next decade. We believe we have found the perfect location!”

As Red Recruitment is a Disability Confident Scheme member, they can now offer free onsite parking and full disabled access and facilities. Their new office space is also served by fast fibre broadband, a conference room and air conditioning.

Rob added, “We are all delighted and excited to be making the move to a more fit-for-purpose office which will allow us to implement plans we have had for some time but not been able to realise in our old location. We look forward to welcoming our customers to our new offices and taking our business forward in 2020”.

From 16 December 2019 Red Recruitment Solutions will be based from Suite C1 Haughmond View, Shrewsbury Business Park, Shrewsbury, SY2 6LG and will be holding an open day inviting clients and neighbours to meet the team and see their new office on Friday 31 January from 1pm; free bubbly, coffee and cake will be provided. Their website and contact number will stay the same.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...