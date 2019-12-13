Aico host Breakthrough Masterclass to inspire and support businesses

Oswestry-based Aico recently partnered with Santander Business Banking to host a Breakthrough Masterclass to inspire and support businesses within the local community.

Neal Hooper, Managing Director, Aico presenting to attendees of the Santander Breakthrough Masterclass

Santander Business Banking facilitate themed masterclasses alongside iconic businesses to provide opportunities for networking and sharing knowledge, with the aim of helping businesses prosper. In support of these events, Aico welcomed local businesses to its new headquarters to take part in a masterclass in creating a high performing team.

The event began with a tour of Aico’s new headquarters, demonstrating the company growth and expansion. This was followed by a presentation by Managing Director Neal Hooper, that highlighted the emphasis Aico put on staff development and company culture, and the subsequent impact on business performance.

Damian Schneider, Head of Santander Culture and Diversity, presented on the importance Santander place on employee wellbeing and engagement and how this is prioritised in the workplace. A question and answer session finished the event and gave attendees the opportunity to gain knowledge and insight relevant to their business, learn from peers and take inspiration for their own business models.

Business Manager of Santander Breakthrough, Louise Guise commented “Santander were thrilled to be guests at Aico, the day was a real success, packed with real tangible insights on how this £100m+ business retains care and passion for its people, as well as supporting the local community in many ways. We are very much looking forward to working with Aico in the future.”

