Whittingham Riddell appoints new Finance Director

Local firm Whittingham Riddell has welcomed a new Finance Director, Jonathan Glover to their team, as the firm continues to grow and develop its business.

Jonathan is a qualified accountant with over 22 years’ experience working both in professional practice and industry. He joins the firm from Auto Styling Truckman Group based in the West Midlands where he was the Financial Controller for the past 7 years and his extensive experience will be hugely beneficial to WR.

Helen Spencer, Managing Partner of WR says, “We are delighted to have Jonathan join the WR team. This is an exciting time for the firm. We have ambitious plans and his experience will play an integral part in providing strategic and financial guidance to help us achieve this.”

Jonathan added “I am excited to have this opportunity to work with such a great firm, I have seen and heard positive things about Whittingham Riddell and look forward to working closely with Helen and the team.

“My role will allow me to develop a deeper understanding of how the firm operates and I use my experience to define and fine tune financial systems to enable growth and development”

Jonathan will be based in the firm’s Shrewsbury office, but will work across all of the four offices in Shrewsbury, Ludlow, Newtown and Wrexham.

