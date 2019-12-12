Shropshire construction firm recognises staff for their achievements

A Shropshire construction firm has handed out a string of accolades to its staff in recognition of their achievements during the year.

Joe Price receives his awards from Steven Owen on site at Carden Park

Pave Aways made four special awards recognising its top performers at its annual staff Christmas party at Shrewsbury Town Football Club on December 6.

Site manager Joe Price scooped two of the four awards – he was named Employee of the Year and his co-workers voted for him to receive the Colleague of the Year award.

Apprentice of the Year went to accounts assistant Rhianne Duggin and the Neil Holding Award, which is given in memory of the firm’s former quality manager who died after a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, was presented to site manager Andrew Owen. It recognises an employee who goes above and beyond in their role and was chosen by the firm’s board of directors.

A special presentation was also made to another of the firm’s site managers who retired earlier this year. Elwyn Preece, 71, stepped down after 10 years with Pave Aways and was presented with a personalised commendation in recognition of his contribution to the industry from clients and colleagues.

Staff of the Knockin based firm also used the event to raise funds for the Harry Johnson Trust, its 2019-20 charity partner with a fundraising raffle. Pave Aways staff raised more than £5,000 earlier this year by completing a challenge to run, ride and row for 24 hours in aid of the organisation that supports children with cancer and their families.

Managing director Steven Owen said: “It has been an award winning year for us as we won the 2019 Shropshire Chamber Company of the Year award in June and our dedicated staff was one of the key reasons why we won.

“We have a very hard working team and it is always hard to single out particular people but Joe, Rhianne and Andrew were very deserving winners

“Elwyn has played an important role in construction in the region, not just in his role with Pave Aways but as the former clerk of works for Newtown Council. In his time with us, he has been instrumental in bringing on a lot of the younger members of our team and we wanted to thank him for the contribution he has made to Pave Aways and the industry as whole,” added Steve.

