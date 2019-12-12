Reech launch new website and branding for Digital Social Care

Reech Media has launched a new website and branding for Digital Social Care, a national project funded by NHS Digital.

Earlier in the year, Reech Media were invited to tender for the project, commissioned by NHS Digital and the Registered Nursing Home Association. The company were successful in winning a 12-month contract to support the organisation, fighting off stiff competition from agencies in London and Bristol to name a few.

After many months of development, Reech launched a new website and brand identity for Digital Social Care. Simply google ‘Digital Social Care’ to see how their talented team of designers and digital specialists have delivered a platform that has been created to engage with NHS Digital, NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care as well as informing care organisations on digital infrastructure available to improve health and social care services in England.

The marketing agency presented a variety of different brand concepts throughout the branding process; however, the final logo was chosen as it incorporated the ‘D’ in ‘Digital’, a hand to signify ‘Care’ and dots to represent ‘Data’. The branding process included a complementary colour palette, iconography and typeface as well as branded touch points such as Social Media styling, business stationery and exhibition materials.

Katie Thorn, Digital Engagement Manager, Registered Nursing Home Association:

“Digital Social Care is a partnership project providing support to social care providers on technology and data sharing. Our website is a key platform for engaging with people working in care settings and we hope it’s a valuable resource for people using technology to support high quality care.”

Mandy Thorn MBE, Chairman, Marches Care Ltd:

“The Digital Social Care project is an exciting partnership between the national care sector representative bodies and funded by NHS Digital. We needed an agency who understood the private, not for profit and public sectors; who could work collaboratively to deliver on time and on budget. Reech stood out from the agencies invited to pitch for the work, including London based agencies, with their immediate grasp of the project and understanding of what needed to be achieved within a limited budget.”

James Brinkler, Technical Director, at Reech said:

“Having an opportunity to work with some of the largest and well-known organisations in the UK, such as the NHS, has been an absolute pleasure for myself and my team. We have worked closely with industry leading individuals who really understand the array of technology stacks available, are open to pushing the boundaries of design, user experience and function and have listened to our suggestions throughout the whole process.

“The project has pushed the boundaries of our knowledge; we have thoroughly enjoyed working to such a strict process of development and feel thrilled that we have managed to develop an industry-leading website that conforms to the same standards as the NHS, GOV.UK and Number 10 Downing Street.

“We thoroughly look forward to enhancing the website over the next 12 months, deploying new functionality and implementing feedback from the website’s users.”

