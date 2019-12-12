3.5 C
Shropshire
Thursday, December 12, 2019
Home Business

FBC Manby Bowdler strengthens team with new recruits

By Shropshire Live Business

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new recruits.

New recruits, from back left, Emma Truslove, Helen Hanson, Dawn Tuck and David Philips, and front, Hollie Styles and Sarah Bond
New recruits, from back left, Emma Truslove, Helen Hanson, Dawn Tuck and David Philips, and front, Hollie Styles and Sarah Bond

The firm – which employs more than 200 people at offices across the Midlands  – has taken on six new members of staff, including a new face in its commercial property team at Shrewsbury.

Managing partner Kim Carr said the appointments demonstrated the firm’s commitment to providing a stellar service for all its clients.

“Each of our new recruits is highly talented and dedicated to bringing the highest standards to the FBC Manby Bowdler team. They will play a huge part in our continued success over the coming years.”

Commercial Property team Associate David Philips joins the Shrewsbury office where he will specialise in freehold and leasehold commercial property transactions.

His work involves dealing with the acquisition and disposal of commercial land and buildings, as well as commercial lease arrangements for both landlords and tenants, the property aspects of corporate transactions and acting for clients and lenders in relation to secured lending and refinancing.

David, who qualified in 2012, has worked extensively across the Midlands in the last seven years, including for the last two years at another firm in Shrewsbury.

Other new recruits include HR Director Sarah Bond, Family team Legal Executive Hollie Styles and Business Development Manager Dawn Tuck at Wolverhampton and Corporate team Partner Emma Truslove and Family team Associate Helen Hanson at Redditch.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...
Shropshire Live Business
The latest Shropshire business news from the Shropshire Live team. Send us your business news to business@shropshirelive.com. Interested in advertising with us from just £50 per week? Call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Christmas Time - Generic - Image by Jill Wellington from Pixabay

Christmas Events and Attractions in Shropshire 2019

Christmas is such a wonderful time in Shropshire and there is so much to see and do, here are some of the great events and attractions.
Read Article

News

News

Riverside shopping centre in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google Street View

Plans to be unveiled for demolition and future uses of Riverside Shopping Centre

Plans for the demolition and work on future uses for the Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury are set to be revealed early next year.
Read Article

Firefighters called to wheelie bin fires in Shrewsbury

Firefighters were called to two incidents involving wheelie bin fires in Shrewsbury overnight.
Read Article

Election 2019: Polling stations open for General Election

Polling stations across Shropshire and the rest of the UK opened at 7am this morning for people to cast their votes in the 2019 general election.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The Shrewsbury Club is looking forward to hosting the prestigious $60,000 tournament. Photo: Richard Dawson Photography

World Tennis Tour $60,000 event to return to Shrewsbury in March

Top players from around the world will compete to lift the Citroen Trophy when a leading international women’s tennis tournament returns to Shrewsbury next year.
Read Article
2019 Senior Champion - Stephen Davies being presented with the Colin Turner Seniors Championship Trophy by Captain Colin Turner

New Seniors Championship Trophy for Bridgnorth Golf Club

This year's Bridgnorth Golf Club Competitions Committee has decided to start a Senior Championship competition for the Senior Men.
Read Article
Corey Goodison celebrates after Nick Oliver sores for the Tigers. Photo: Steve Brodie

Brad saves the day in Tigers’ shootout win

Hexagon Telford Tigers looked to return to winning ways when facing off against Peterborough Phantoms on Sunday night at Telford Ice Rink.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

New recruits, from back left, Emma Truslove, Helen Hanson, Dawn Tuck and David Philips, and front, Hollie Styles and Sarah Bond

FBC Manby Bowdler strengthens team with new recruits

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new recruits.
Read Article
New Finance Director, Jonathan Glover

Whittingham Riddell appoints new Finance Director

Local firm Whittingham Riddell has welcomed a new Finance Director, Jonathan Glover to their team, as the firm continues to grow and develop its business.
Read Article
Jennifer Sibbald Wall (left) and Cristina De Oliveira-Frewen

Shropshire hotel receives prestigious Planet 21 award

A Shropshire hotel has been presented with a pair of prestigious awards in recognition of its efforts in support of an ambitious sustainable development programme.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

The Barker Jones family - Mum Lindsay, Dougie, big brother Reuben and Dad Gareth

Charity whisks brave Shropshire youngster to Lapland

WHEN You Wish Upon A Star has gifted a shropshire child with a life-threatening illness a trip to Lapland to meet Santa Claus this Christmas.
Read Article
Two year old Macey-Rose Lumby, nursery manager Kayleigh Dance and four year old Perrie Williams at ABC Day Nursery in Telford

Telford nursery staff get behind baby bank campaign

Staff at a Shropshire day nursery group have expanded their help into the community by opening their doors as drop-off points for the new Telford Baby Bank.
Read Article
Members of the RJAH Physimo team with Karl Mcguire, Healthcare Assistant, at the end of Movember

Hospital heroes raise mo-ney for men’s health charity

Staff at Shropshire’s specialist orthopaedic hospital have let their moustaches run wild throughout Movember – all in a bid to raise money and awareness.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Jack Savoretti

Jack Savoretti to headline ‘A Summer’s Evening in Telford’

Jack Savoretti is to headline 'A Summer's Evening in Telford' in June 2020 with special guest Imelda May.
Read Article
The festival has four main music stages, a dance tent, children and youth festivals, workshops, a craft fair, food village, real ale, cocktail and gin bars and on-site camping and glamping. Photo: Drone Rangers

Shrewsbury Folk Festival 2020: First names revealed as tickets go on sale

The first names on the line up of next year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival have been confirmed as 2020 tickets go on sale.
Read Article
Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade

Canadian iconoclast Tom Stade to perform at Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s 2020 Gala Show is now on sale at the Theatre Severn Box Office and organisers have announced the first act.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Pictured sampling the new beer, from left Councillor Karen Sawbridge, Lorna Walker of The Falcon and Steve Farrell of Bridgnorth Brewery

New beer brewed for Bridgnorth hotel

A Bridgnorth hotel has collaborated with a local brewery to brew up a treat for local people.
Read Article
Hencote Estate Winemaker Gavin Patterson has over 30 years’ experience in the industry

Shropshire vineyard to release first estate red wine

A Shropshire vineyard is to launch its first estate red wine just over a year since the winery opened to the public.
Read Article
Christmas Food 2019

Where to eat and party in Shropshire Christmas and New Year 2019

The festive season is upon us and if you are looking for somewhere in Shropshire, to eat, drink and party then here is our guide.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
shower rain
3.5 ° C
4.4 °
2.2 °
93 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Thu
7 °
Fri
6 °
Sat
4 °
Sun
4 °
Mon
5 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP