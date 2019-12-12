FBC Manby Bowdler strengthens team with new recruits

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened its team with a series of new recruits.

New recruits, from back left, Emma Truslove, Helen Hanson, Dawn Tuck and David Philips, and front, Hollie Styles and Sarah Bond

The firm – which employs more than 200 people at offices across the Midlands – has taken on six new members of staff, including a new face in its commercial property team at Shrewsbury.

Managing partner Kim Carr said the appointments demonstrated the firm’s commitment to providing a stellar service for all its clients.

“Each of our new recruits is highly talented and dedicated to bringing the highest standards to the FBC Manby Bowdler team. They will play a huge part in our continued success over the coming years.”

Commercial Property team Associate David Philips joins the Shrewsbury office where he will specialise in freehold and leasehold commercial property transactions.

His work involves dealing with the acquisition and disposal of commercial land and buildings, as well as commercial lease arrangements for both landlords and tenants, the property aspects of corporate transactions and acting for clients and lenders in relation to secured lending and refinancing.

David, who qualified in 2012, has worked extensively across the Midlands in the last seven years, including for the last two years at another firm in Shrewsbury.

Other new recruits include HR Director Sarah Bond, Family team Legal Executive Hollie Styles and Business Development Manager Dawn Tuck at Wolverhampton and Corporate team Partner Emma Truslove and Family team Associate Helen Hanson at Redditch.

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...