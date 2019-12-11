New appointment adds up for Shropshire firm

A Shropshire chartered accountant and business advisor has taken on a new member of staff to meet the increased demand for its services.

Hudson LM has taken on Rachel Ashley as client manager

Hudson LM Limited, based in Whittington near Oswestry, works with clients across Shropshire, Cheshire, Powys and North Wales, specialising in online accounting, limited companies and agricultural businesses.

The firm, founded by Louise Hudson seven years ago, has seen a steady rise in its client-base, a growth in the services it provides and an increase in the number of staff to seven.

Hudson LM has taken on Rachel Ashley as client manager, a new role for the company which will involve working closely with clients advising on business, tax matters and helping clients achieve their full potential using online accounting technology.

The move means Louise will continue to oversee the running of the business but will now have more time to devote to her expanding client portfolio.

“We would like to welcome Rachel to Hudson LM,” Louise said. “She has more than 20 years’ experience and will really bolster our expanding team – particularly during a time in which all clients of our firm are using online accounting, enabling us to give them the most timely and beneficial advice.

“She is the ideal person to fill the new role of client manager and her vast experience and knowledge will be a valuable asset to the firm and our clients. Rachel has lived and worked in Shropshire all her life, knows the area exceptionally well and brings a high level of expertise to the team.”

Louise added: “Her commitment to client service and support mirrors that of the company. Rachel’s appointment will also create additional time within the company which will allow us to adequately meet the growing demand for our services.

“This is the ideal opportunity for us to continue to grow, create and develop great relationships with our present and future clients.”

Rachel, who joins Hudson LM following 21 years at a large Shropshire accounting practice, said: “I am delighted to have joined the Hudson LM family and am extremely excited to be taking on a new challenge.

“I am looking forward to helping our clients by providing advice, practical help and support to ensure their businesses remain successful.

“The company operates differently from other more traditional accountants. Through the use of systems like Quickbooks Online and Xero, the company is able to provide real time information to its clients about financial performance and taxes.

“It’s monthly fixed fees and inclusive telephone and email support line, available to all clients, is really helping the firm to give clients what they need in the current economic climate.”

Shropshire Business News sponsored by...