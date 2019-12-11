Christmas networking to round year off for Shropshire construction businesses

Leaders from Shropshire’s construction industry will meet later this month to celebrate their achievements and highlight opportunities for the future.

They will also be putting the final touches to the list of industry-specific events for 2020 to help further support the sector.

Shropshire Constructing Excellence, Shropshire’s network for businesses in the built environment sector, will host its Annual General Meeting at University Centre Shrewsbury, on December 18, at 2.30pm.

Chairman Paul Moran, business development director for privately-owned construction company Pave Aways, said it had been an extremely busy year for the network and its members.

“The AGM is always a great opportunity for the committee to reflect on various successes throughout the year but also a chance to look to the future and get planning on some key events which will help support the growth and development of businesses within the industry,” he said.

“The theme for our 2020 events will be on improving the efficiency and social value of Shropshire businesses as well as providing regular network opportunities for companies to build relations within the sector.”

The AGM will be followed by festive refreshments and networking at The Albion in Shrewsbury from 4pm to 6.30pm. All members and new potential members are welcome to attend.

SCE hosts regular networking events for businesses in the built environment sector. Key events throughout 2019 have included a Meet The Buyer event at the historic Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and a Building Digital Expo at the University of Wolverhampton’s Innovation Campus in Priorslee.

To register for the AGM and free Christmas social book via Eventbright.

