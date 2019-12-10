Wrekin Housing Group backs national housing campaign

The Wrekin Housing Group is calling for an end to the housing crisis by backing a national campaign.

The National Housing Federation’s Let’s fix the housing crisis campaign calls for the next government to invest £12.8 billion a year for a decade in affordable housing and shines a light on the work of housing associations, which should be seen as key partners to deliver more affordable homes.

Group Chief Executive, Wayne Gethings says:

“We want to provide as many good quality homes as possible. There is high demand for new affordable housing across Shropshire and Staffordshire. Our active development programme is set to deliver 500 new homes a year until 2025.”

The new housing will stimulate the local economy, provide much needed homes and make a difference to people’s lives.

