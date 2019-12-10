Shropshire firm wins Showroom of the Year title at Builders’ Merchants Awards

Staff from a Shropshire firm have been named winners of a prestigious national award after an incredible year.

Celebrating their win are, from left, Paul Morris (Oswestry branch manager), Kate Davies (business support manager), Mark Evans (general manager), Ben Jones (kitchen and bathroom manager), and Mike Smout (operations manager)

The team from Tudor Griffiths Group have scooped the Kitchen and Bathroom Showroom of the Year title in this year’s Builders’ Merchants Awards – and colleague Paul Morris narrowly missed out on the Branch Manager of the Year award after being shortlisted in the final three.

TG Builders’ Merchants general manager, Mark Evans, said the team were delighted with their success and that recognition in such a high-profile competition was a huge achievement.

“Just to be shortlisted in two categories was great news for our team, but to actually walk away with the best kitchens and bathrooms showroom award itself was incredible.

“The awards ceremony was held at the London Hilton on Park Lane, and we were announced as winners in front of over 750 industry colleagues. The night was a fantastic experience and it’s a brilliant way to celebrate an extremely successful year.”

TG Group’s Dream Kitchens and Bathrooms showroom, in Oswestry, has seen its staff double in the last 12 months and so far this year, sales are already 20% up on the same time last year.

It has 20 full-sized kitchen and bathroom displays inside the 220 sq m store that has been created following a restructure of the existing buildings in the builders’ merchants branch.

Paul, who is the manager at TG Builders’ Merchants in Oswestry, was shortlisted after leading his team to an increase in annual turnover of over 40% in under two years thanks to the outstanding customer service they provide.

The awards were organised by Builders’ Merchants News in partnership with the Builders’ Merchants Federation.

