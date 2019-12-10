Shrewsbury hair salon receives award for quality of service

Staff at a Shrewsbury hairdressing salon are celebrating after being named as some of the best in the country.

Toni & Guy staff celebrating their award, from left Alice Evans, Ellie Fletcher, Elisha Carter and Hope Price-Mould

The team at Toni & Guy have just received a UK award for outstanding quality of service.

The accolade has been presented by an independent assessment company, using feedback from customers throughout an 11-month period.

Gavin Pulham, owner of the salon in Castle Street, said that he was delighted with the 2019 ‘Salonspy’ award.

“We have a great team of talented hairdressers here and some wonderful customers so it is fantastic to receive this recognition from Salonspy, who monitor thousands of hair and beauty businesses all over the world.

“They collate data from customers to determine who were the highest rated salons with the most consistent reviews and so we were incredibly excited to hear that we sit in the top 15 per cent of these in the UK.

“All our staff are thoroughly trained over several years and always aim to deliver excellence in all aspects of their hairdressing. It is therefore no surprise in a way to hear that we are one of the best!”

The verified reviews from customers cover quality of cut and colour, value for money and overall experience.

More than 350 hairdressing businesses in Shropshire are listed on the Salonspy website, enabling people to instantly search for a highly rated salon.

