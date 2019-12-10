Bridgnorth retailers come together for late night shopping events

Bridgnorth’s retailers have come together once more to stay open late along the High Street and town centre on the two Thursdays in the run up to Christmas – 12th and 19th December.

Bridgnorth Retailers Will Simmonds from Blooms of Bridgnorth, Ian Moore from Wild Heart, Jenny Bone from My Little Wedding Shop and Nina best from Living Box

The late night shopping events which have been planned throughout the year have been organised by independent retailers Jenny Bone of My Little Wedding Shop and Nina Best of Living Box, with publicity done by Love Bridgnorth and Bridgnorth Print.

“This Christmas will be a tough one as High Streets are struggling up and down the country – particularly with a general election in the run up to the busiest time of the year for retailers,” said Jenny. “Bridgnorth is very lucky as we counter this with the many brilliant and thriving retailers – many of whom are independent and offer something a bit more unique.”

We are actively encouraging residents and visitors to ‘Think Bridgnorth’ and stay local to do their Christmas shopping – putting money back into the local economy is the best way to ensure our town continues to thrive.”

The retailers have also lined up over 16 live acts to be performing throughout the two evenings – including the Young Farmers Choir singing carols and the well respected Concordia Ladies Choir. In Central Court there will be a very special visitor on hand to greet shoppers; Father Christmas will be present on both evenings until 6pm with the Bridgnorth Ukulele Band providing entertainment.

“It’s been so heartening to see how many musicians want to support the late night shopping evenings,” said Nina, “The town will have such a festive – almost a festival – feel. Many retailers put on refreshments for their customers as well – it’s sure to be a wonderful atmosphere.”

In 2016 Bridgnorth was crowned ‘Best High Street’ in the Large Market Town Category of the Great British High Street Awards, but the retailers are not resting on their laurels – they are working hard and most importantly working together to make sure that Bridgnorth stays ahead of the current decline in High Street spending.

