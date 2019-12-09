Two senior appointments boost services at Berrys

Property, business and planning specialist Berrys continues to expand with two senior appointments at its Shrewsbury office, bringing new skills and expertise to the West Midlands team.

Richard Lingen and Robert Jackson

Richard Lingen has joined the Shrewsbury office as Head of Commercial Agency – West and Robert Jackson has been appointed as Senior Building Surveyor.

Richard is a Registered Valuer and has been MRICS qualified since 2009. Most recently he worked in the commercial property advisory team at Lambert Smith Hampton based in Birmingham covering all aspects of commercial property.

Robert Jackson has spent most of his career working in the City of London and brings with him a wealth of experience undertaking building surveys for both occupiers and investors. He has acted as contract administrator on projects from inspection to completion, preparing and negotiating terminal schedules of dilapidations, preparing planned maintenance surveys and advising on party wall matters.

Having undertaken his training with BNP Paribas Real Estate, Robbie has worked on a large range of high valued buildings for a variety of clients including pension funds and blue-chip companies.

Matthew Anwyl, managing partner at Berrys said: “These two new appointments will enable us to extend the commercial property and building surveying services currently available from our East Midlands offices to the West Midlands.

“Our team offers a comprehensive, expert service across all areas of commercial and residential property working with local authorities, PLCs, sole proprietors, landlords and tenants to service all of their diverse needs.”

Richard and Robbie will be working with clients from across the West Midlands and North West.

